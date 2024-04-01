We're back with another look at the latest UK boxed charts and things are still looking a little unsettled after the arrival of last week's newbies.
On the Nintendo front, Princess Peach: Showtime! is still standing firm in the top ten, dropping only one place from last week thanks to the arrival of South Park: Snow Day! in third. The top two are EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy, of course, but we've grown accustomed to that now.
Elsewhere, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has hopped up a few spots and It Takes Two continues to adventure into the top ten. Hey, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is back amongst the big boys too, landing at 10th this week. Unicorn Overlord, meanwhile, finds itself outside the top 40 once again.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 34%, Switch 26%, PS4 23%, Xbox Series 16%
|
4
|2
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 56%, PS5 25%, Xbox Series 7%, PS4 7%
|
NEW
|3
|
South Park: Snow Day!
|PS5 58%, Switch 24%, Xbox Series 17%, PC 0%
|
3
|4
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
2
|
5
|
Dragon's Dogma II
|
9
|
6
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
7
|
7
|
Helldivers II
|
10
|8
|Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|Switch 43%, PS5 39%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 6%
|
12
|9
|
It Takes Two
|Switch 54%, PS4 46%, Xbox Series 0%
|
15
|10
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
8
|11
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 62%, PS4 35%, Xbox Series 2%, Switch 1%
|
-
|12
|
Football Manager 2024
|
19
|13
|Minecraft
|
5
|14
|
Rise of the Ronin
|
20
|15
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
13
|16
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
11
|17
|
WWE 2K24
|
18
|18
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
16
|19
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
-
|20
|
Elden Ring
|
22
|21
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 64%, PS5 29%, PS4 4%, Xbox Series 3%
|
24
|22
|
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|Switch 100%, PS4 0%
|
14
|23
|Fina Fantasy VII Rebirth
|
-
|24
|Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|
21
|25
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
33
|26
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 81%, PS5 8%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 2%
|
29
|27
|
Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
38
|28
|Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|
17
|29
|Battlefield 2042
|
25
|30
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
31
|31
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
-
|32
|Grand Turismo 7
|
35
|33
|
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|
23
|34
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
36
|35
|Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
|
26
|36
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 73%, Switch 27%
|
28
|37
|
Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack
|
-
|38
|
Atomic Heart
|
-
|39
|Persona 3 Reload
|
30
|40
|F1 23
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Bluey is on number 26, back on Top 30. 😄
Woah definitely though peach would beat snow day
@OctolingKing13 I mean South Park is on multiple systems, but still like who is buying that???
From what I heard from the reviews its very mixed bag from fans I saw gameplay doesn't look fun even 3D its off putting its definitely downgrade to first 2 games.
@cylemmulo Princess Peach Showtime is also in it's second week now. South Park is in its first. Princess Peach entered in at 3 last week.
it's a fairly cheap game and probably climbed to 3 based on pre orders. I imagine it will fall out of the top 20 next week.
Peach continues her encore. Bravo.
