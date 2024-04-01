We're back with another look at the latest UK boxed charts and things are still looking a little unsettled after the arrival of last week's newbies.

On the Nintendo front, Princess Peach: Showtime! is still standing firm in the top ten, dropping only one place from last week thanks to the arrival of South Park: Snow Day! in third. The top two are EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy, of course, but we've grown accustomed to that now.

Elsewhere, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has hopped up a few spots and It Takes Two continues to adventure into the top ten. Hey, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is back amongst the big boys too, landing at 10th this week. Unicorn Overlord, meanwhile, finds itself outside the top 40 once again.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 34%, Switch 26%, PS4 23%, Xbox Series 16% 4 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 56%, PS5 25%, Xbox Series 7%, PS4 7% NEW 3 South Park: Snow Day! PS5 58%, Switch 24%, Xbox Series 17%, PC 0% 3 4 Princess Peach: Showtime! 2 5 Dragon's Dogma II 9 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 7 7 Helldivers II 10 8 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Switch 43%, PS5 39%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 6% 12 9 It Takes Two Switch 54%, PS4 46%, Xbox Series 0% 15 10 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 8 11 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 62%, PS4 35%, Xbox Series 2%, Switch 1% - 12 Football Manager 2024

19 13 Minecraft 5 14 Rise of the Ronin 20 15 Assassin's Creed Mirage 13 16 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 11 17 WWE 2K24 18 18 Grand Theft Auto V 16 19 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - 20 Elden Ring 22 21 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 64%, PS5 29%, PS4 4%, Xbox Series 3% 24 22 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 100%, PS4 0% 14 23 Fina Fantasy VII Rebirth - 24 Batman: Arkham Trilogy

21 25 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 33 26 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 81%, PS5 8%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 2% 29 27 Mario vs. Donkey Kong

38 28 Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth 17 29 Battlefield 2042 25 30 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 31 31 Nintendo Switch Sports

- 32 Grand Turismo 7



35 33

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

23 34

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

36 35

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

26 36

Red Dead Redemption PS4 73%, Switch 27% 28 37

Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack

- 38

Atomic Heart

- 39

Persona 3 Reload

30 40

F1 23





[Compiled by GfK]

