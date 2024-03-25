It's a fairly busy week for the UK boxed charts, with several new entries making it into the top ten. First up, of course, is Princess Peach: Showtime! coming in at number three. A respectable debut, to be sure, though it wasn't enough to beat EA Sports FC 24 at number one and Capcom's new action RPG Dragon's Dogma II at number two.
The other newcomers are Rise of the Ronin at number five and Alone in the Dark at number six. Overall, considering how long FC 24 has been available at this point, it seems a shame that none of the newcomers could knock it off its perch. Maybe next time, eh?
Other notable changes this week include the complete absence of Unicorn Overlord along with Mario vs. Donkey Kong tumbling down to number twenty-nine. Meanwhile, It Takes Two has seen a healthy boost in sales and rises up to number twelve, while Final Fantasy fever has seemingly gripped Switch owners to bring Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack back into the top ten.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 33%, Switch 23%, Xbox 22%, PS4 21%
|
NEW
|2
|
Dragon's Dogma II
|
NEW
|3
|
Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
2
|4
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 45%, PS5 34%, Xbox 10%, PS4 7%
|
NEW
|
5
|
Rise of the Ronin
|
NEW
|
6
|Alone in the Dark
|
4
|
7
|
Helldivers II
|
-
|8
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 54%, PS4 32%, Xbox 14%, Switch 1%
|
6
|9
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
9
|10
|
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|Switch 46%, PS5 39%, PS4 11%, Xbox 5%
|
3
|11
|WWE 2K24
|
21
|12
|
It Takes Two
|Switch 65%, PS4 34%, Xbox 0%
|
14
|13
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
5
|14
|
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|
7
|15
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
9
|16
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
-
|17
|
Battlefield 2042
|
8
|18
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
11
|19
|
Minecraft
|
-
|20
|
Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
12
|21
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
16
|22
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 49%, Switch 40%, PS4 6%, Xbox 5%
|
-
|23
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
22
|24
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|Switch 100%, PS4 0%
|
17
|25
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
23
|26
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 77%, Switch 23%
|
13
|27
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 86%, Switch 8%, Xbox 6%
|
-
|28
|Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack
|
10
|29
|Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
|
24
|30
|
F1 23
|
-
|31
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
18
|32
|Wreckfest
|PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 0%
|
-
|33
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 83%, PS4 7%, PS5 7%, Xbox 4%
|
15
|34
|Resident Evil 4
|
-
|35
|Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|
32
|36
|Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
|
36
|37
|
Need for Speed: Unbound
|
-
|38
|
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|
27
|39
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|40
|Octopath Traveler II
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 24
Removed - trolling/baiting
I’m not surprised. Showtime is a very mediocre Nintendo game, possibly their worst release in years.
@PinderSchloss "toddler game"
VK called and it wants its juvenile comments back.
To be expected, I think even if PPS ends up a big hit, it's sales will mostly be spread-out and ride on birthday presents, children asking for it etc.
The children in the target audience aren't the sort of hardcore audience who will have £50 at hand to buy day one.
I wonder if it was on sale like it was in the US.
If anyone's interested, I saw Game selling WarioWare for £14.99 last week. Mentioning as it's unusual to see a boxed first party Nintendo game that cheap.
Can't remember which one it was, it's not a series I've ever been into.
Sad to see rebirth drop so much for such a good game. These are the kind of games we need to support if we don’t want live service and micro transactions to become the norm.
Why can't people just let others enjoy the games that they like?
Opinions on the game aside, I'd say that third place is quite good for Princess Peach Showtime considering it's the UK charts, it's behind only the usual FC 24 and Dragon's Dogma II while it's in front of the usual Hogwarts Legacy and two other new releases, Rise of the Ronin and Alone in the Dark!
Those can’t be good physical sales numbers for the four new games last week if they all got outsold by FC24. I mean, it’s been out since September. How many people are rushing out to buy it whereas these are all new games? I’m genuinely surprised. Given the hype train for Dragon’s Dogma, I really expected it to be at #1. It seems perhaps that these four new titles are all flops… Sort of sad, really…
I wonder if the MTX controversy hurt DD2, whereas Peach, Ronin, and Alone in the Dark all launched with middling reviews… I dunno. I’ve not played any of the games as I’m still playing through Rebirth, but I did like the Peach demo and my kids and wife loved it. I got DD2 and Peach, at least.
Quite high for such a barebones easy game..
@PinderSchloss Can you point out where I insinuated that it should be breaking records..?
Bluey is back on Top 40. 😄
@JohnnyMind Very Serious Gamers™ need challenge, a powerful and compelling storyline, at least 50-100 hours gameplay and a very deep control system. Princess Peach has none of this so it is therefore receiving their scorn.
@WiltonRoots lol yeah I remember in the last 90s one of my favourite childhood games for N64 was Yoshi's Story, and a lot of it was because it was quite easy to beat compared to the gameover fest of all my Sega Megadrive games.
The old message boards of the 90s probably had people cursing that game too, even though it serves an audience of younger fans.
You only have to look.at FF7 Rebirth languishing to see the consequences of not garnering a younger audience to replace older fans.
@Dr_Lugae Yoshi's Story...that theme! Yep sometimes people forget games can just be nice experiences rather than a constant challenge, I caught a bit of someone doing a playthrough of Peach over the weekend and it looks like a lot of fun, not my cup of tea, just something chill to unwind to.
I ended up deciding to take the plunge on Peach and rather enjoyed it. It is definitely kind of a breezy baby game, but there isn't really anything inherently wrong with that, it does a fine job of being what it's trying to be as just kind of a chill kind of game to unwind to.
Oh, btw.
For peoples calling Princess Peach Showtime as baby game, I mean what's wrong to play easy games for kids?
I like to play easy games, nothing wrong with that.
It will not hurt you for an adult to play kiddie games.
This game honestly never really had a chance to be a big contender for big sales. Even if it was the best game ever, it having a girly pink princess on the front was never going to allow it to sell very well.
That's not me trying to throw shade at the game, it is a good game and deserving of attention. But most people who are less into gaming will look at the box art and be like, huh. Then glance over to the next game on the shelf that moreso deserves their hard earned money.
It is how it is. Maybe I'll be proven wrong and the game will still sell a large amount, but a Peach game like this just isn't that big a contender. It'll probably sell like a million at least though, if not close to it. Which... I guess would still make it a big contender in a way because in the grand scheme of things, I do wonder how many games, percentage wise, realistically sell a million copies.
Not surprising given how popular footie is here in the UK. I don't get the appeal but each to their own I guess. Nice to see dragons dogma 2 doing well out the gate though.
@DogDetective feels like Nintendo phoning it in at this point, waiting for next console.
@somnambulance FC24 is on sale across both physical and digital (80% in the PSN store, also part of the Amazon Spring Sale). It's not really that much of a shock.
Are the 'platform split' %s based on total boxed sales since release? Or boxed sales from the given week?
Love all this data, very interestingly - and put together in an easily digestible format by the NL team.
Appealing to casual gamers and kids is fine, but I think Nintendo overdoes it. At the very least, did they really need to release Peach after Wonder and Donkey Kong? If it weren't for the great third-party and indie titles on Switch I would seriously consider abandoning them. Again.
While I can't attest to PPS's actual quality due to being in no real rush to play it, some people here sure sound like jerks in the way they express their disdain for it.
