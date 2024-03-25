It's a fairly busy week for the UK boxed charts, with several new entries making it into the top ten. First up, of course, is Princess Peach: Showtime! coming in at number three. A respectable debut, to be sure, though it wasn't enough to beat EA Sports FC 24 at number one and Capcom's new action RPG Dragon's Dogma II at number two.

The other newcomers are Rise of the Ronin at number five and Alone in the Dark at number six. Overall, considering how long FC 24 has been available at this point, it seems a shame that none of the newcomers could knock it off its perch. Maybe next time, eh?

Other notable changes this week include the complete absence of Unicorn Overlord along with Mario vs. Donkey Kong tumbling down to number twenty-nine. Meanwhile, It Takes Two has seen a healthy boost in sales and rises up to number twelve, while Final Fantasy fever has seemingly gripped Switch owners to bring Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack back into the top ten.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 33%, Switch 23%, Xbox 22%, PS4 21% NEW 2 Dragon's Dogma II NEW 3 Princess Peach: Showtime! 2 4 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 45%, PS5 34%, Xbox 10%, PS4 7% NEW 5 Rise of the Ronin NEW 6 Alone in the Dark 4 7 Helldivers II - 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 54%, PS4 32%, Xbox 14%, Switch 1% 6 9 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 9 10 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Switch 46%, PS5 39%, PS4 11%, Xbox 5% 3 11 WWE 2K24 21 12 It Takes Two Switch 65%, PS4 34%, Xbox 0% 14 13 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 5 14 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 7 15 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 9 16 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - 17 Battlefield 2042 8 18 Grand Theft Auto V 11 19 Minecraft - 20 Assassin's Creed Mirage 12 21 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 16 22 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 49%, Switch 40%, PS4 6%, Xbox 5% - 23 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

22 24 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 100%, PS4 0% 17 25 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23 26 Red Dead Redemption PS4 77%, Switch 23% 13 27 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 86%, Switch 8%, Xbox 6% - 28 Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack 10 29 Mario Vs. Donkey Kong 24 30 F1 23 - 31 Nintendo Switch Sports

18 32 Wreckfest

PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 0% - 33

Bluey: The Videogame Switch 83%, PS4 7%, PS5 7%, Xbox 4% 15 34

Resident Evil 4

- 35

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

32 36

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

36 37

Need for Speed: Unbound

- 38

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

27 39

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 40

Octopath Traveler II





[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.