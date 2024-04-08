It's time to get your latest look at the UK's boxed gaming charts, which this week (surprise, surprise) sees EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy at the number one and two spots. Again.

Weirdly, Elden Ring has dodge rolled its way back into proceedings this time and finds itself at third, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has once again sped into the top five despite approaching its seventh year on the market. Seriously, who doesn't own this game by now?

Nintendo's latest release, Princess Peach: Showtime!, continues its downward trend as it slips to sixth this week, but it's nice to see the Mushroom Kingdom monarch still hanging out in the top ten, nonetheless (especially when last week's bronze medalist, South Park: Snow Day! has rolled all the way down to 25th).

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 31%, PS4 28%, Xbox Series 24%, Switch 17% 4 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 56%, PS5 32%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 3% 20 3 Elden Ring 6 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 11 5 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 50%, PS4 49%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 1% 4 6 Princess Peach: Showtime! 10 7 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 21 8 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 85%, PS5 10%, PS4 3%, Xbox Series 3% 8 9 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PS5 46%, Switch 31%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 8% 13 10 Minecraft 12 11 Football Manager 2024 15 12 Assassin's Creed Mirage 16 13 Grand Theft Auto V 7 14 Helldivers II 19 15 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 17 16 WWE 2K24 5 17 Dragon's Dogma II 38 18 Atomic Heart 32 19 Gran Turismo 7 27 20 Mario vs. Donkey Kong 24 21 Batman: Arkham Trilogy

25 22 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

14 23 Rise of the Ronin 30 24 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

3 25 South Park: Snow Day! PS5 53%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 16%, PC 0% 31 26 Nintendo Switch Sports

- 27 Octopath Traveler II Switch 75%, PS5 24%, PS4 0% - 28 God of War Ragnarok - 29 LEGO Harry Potter Collection PS4 53%, Switch 45%, Xbox One 2% - 30 Tekken 8 26 31 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 82%, PS5 8%, PS4 7%, Xbox Series 2% 23 32 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



34 33

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 34

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

9 35

It Takes Two PS4 77%, Switch 23%, Xbox Series 0% 37 36

Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack

- 37

The Last of Us Part I

- 38

Mario Party Superstars

36 39

Red Dead Redemption PS4 67%, Switch 33% - 40

Wreckfest

PS5 94%, Switch 6%, Xbox One 0%, PS$ 0%

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.