It's time to get your latest look at the UK's boxed gaming charts, which this week (surprise, surprise) sees EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy at the number one and two spots. Again.

Weirdly, Elden Ring has dodge rolled its way back into proceedings this time and finds itself at third, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has once again sped into the top five despite approaching its seventh year on the market. Seriously, who doesn't own this game by now?

Nintendo's latest release, Princess Peach: Showtime!, continues its downward trend as it slips to sixth this week, but it's nice to see the Mushroom Kingdom monarch still hanging out in the top ten, nonetheless (especially when last week's bronze medalist, South Park: Snow Day! has rolled all the way down to 25th).

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

1

 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 31%, PS4 28%, Xbox Series 24%, Switch 17%

4

 2

Hogwarts Legacy

 Switch 56%, PS5 32%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 3%

20

 3

Elden Ring

6

 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

11

5

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

 PS5 50%, PS4 49%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 1%

4

6

 Princess Peach: Showtime!

10

7

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

21

 8 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 85%, PS5 10%, PS4 3%, Xbox Series 3%

8

 9

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

 PS5 46%, Switch 31%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 8%

13

 10

Minecraft

12

 11 Football Manager 2024

15

 12

Assassin's Creed Mirage

16

 13 Grand Theft Auto V

7

 14

Helldivers II

19

 15 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

17

 16 WWE 2K24

5

 17

Dragon's Dogma II

38

 18

Atomic Heart

32

 19

Gran Turismo 7

27

 20

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

24

 21 Batman: Arkham Trilogy

25

 22

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

14

 23 Rise of the Ronin

30

 24 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

3

 25 South Park: Snow Day! PS5 53%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 16%, PC 0%

31

 26 Nintendo Switch Sports

-

 27

Octopath Traveler II

 Switch 75%, PS5 24%, PS4 0%

-

 28 God of War Ragnarok

-

 29 LEGO Harry Potter Collection PS4 53%, Switch 45%, Xbox One 2%

-

 30

Tekken 8

26

 31 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 82%, PS5 8%, PS4 7%, Xbox Series 2%

23

 32 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

34

 33

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 34
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

9

 35
 It Takes Two PS4 77%, Switch 23%, Xbox Series 0%

37

 36
 Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack

-

 37

The Last of Us Part I

-

 38

Mario Party Superstars

36

 39
 Red Dead Redemption PS4 67%, Switch 33%

-

 40
 Wreckfest
 PS5 94%, Switch 6%, Xbox One 0%, PS$ 0%

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.