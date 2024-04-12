After a great start in February, Aspyr has continued to improve the overall experience in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered with new updates. The latest one has now officially gone live.
Update 2 includes improvements across all the games, individual updates for all three games, fixes, and much more. Aspyr has also showed the new leopard skin outfit for Lara Croft via social media. Here's a look:
Below are the official patch notes for this latest update, courtesy of Aspyr's official website:
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered - Update 2 | Patch Notes
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Update 2 is out now on all platforms! Full patch notes can be found below:
All Games:
- Epic Games Store title build now launches in fullscreen mode on initial launch rather than windowed mode
- Lara’s character now disappears when the camera gets too close instead of clipping through her head
- Fixed issue where Steam achievements would sometimes have the wrong descriptions
- Action indicator will not display if Lara is unable to interact with an object
- Achievement “Ready to Raid” now unlocks when completing the proper conditions
- Achievement “Exaggerated Threat” now only unlocks when completing the proper conditions
- Achievement “Gifts of Wonderland” now unlocks when completing the proper conditions
- The Default Photo Mode pose where Lara is not holding a weapon is now consistent between SD and HD modes
- Improved translation in various languages
- Dynamic lighting now corresponds more accurately to the original games
- A special outfit for Nightmare in Vegas added
- Bloody T-Rex Lara outfit now available in Photo Mode
- New Photo Mode poses
- Lara’s hair no longer expands/contracts in HD mode
- Addressed graphical issues on many doors where the textures would flash rapidly
- Improved rain, fire, and smoke effects
Tomb Raider I:
- Windows in Natla’s Mines are now properly transparent
- Toned down the red mist effect in cutscene with Natla placing the Scion in the Atlantis level
- Lara can now destroy the Scion with all weapons
- Updated lightning in Thor room of St. Francis’ Folly
- Updated missing textures in The Lost Valley
- Flare control option is no longer grayed out in Tomb Raider I
- Updated skybox for Lara’s Home
Tomb Raider II:
- Updated spiderweb textures in HD mode
- Lara now properly grabs ledges when running off and holding the grab buttons
- Resolved missing muzzle flashes in cutscenes
- Resolved camera twitching when Lara approaches the ledge in Living Quarters
- Updated incorrect textures on the walls in The Deck
- Resolved small gap between some textures in The Great Wall
- Lights in HD mode in Wreck of the Maria Doria now flicker correctly
- Wall textures in Wreck of the Maria Doria now match SD and HD modes
- Resolved small gaps in between some textures in Venice
- Gondolas are now breakable regardless of the positioning of the other boat
- Proper chimney textures are now present in HD mode of Bartoli’s Hideout
- Graphical overhaul of all Wreck of Maria Doria levels
- Opera dome is now visible from the outside in level Opera House
- Updated skyboxes for Lara’s Home, Tibetan Foothills, Barkhang Monastery
- Missing waterfall added in Temple of Xian
- Music tracks no longer repeat
Tomb Raider III:
- Updated quicksand to have VFX in HD mode
- Foliage textures updated to be more transparent
- When Lara collects her items back in High Security Compound, all the items now appear in the preview display when you pick them up
- 3D models of Meteorite Artifacts were not transparent in HD mode
- Updated hard-to-spot platforms in Lost City of Tinnos in HD mode
- Updated missing textures in Lost City of Tinnos
- Black water texture is no longer visible in Lost City of Tinnos and Madubu Gorge
- Updated lighting in caves in Madubu Gorge
- It’s now more clear that some walls are climbable in Madubu Gorge HD mode
- Updated lighting in RX-Tech Mines for HD mode
- Resolved missing textures in RX-Tech Mines in HD mode
- Crevice is clearly visible in the ice wall in HD mode in RX-Tech Mines
- Arrow on sign now turns off when using railroad switcher in RX-Tech Mines
- Resolved several gaps in textures in Nevada Desert
- Environments from other rooms are no longer visible in sections of Nevada Desert
- Lara no longer dies when jumping near a wall of spikes in Willard’s Lair
- Environments from other rooms are no longer visible in sections of Shakespeare Cliff
- Willard is now holding elevator remote in cutscene after completing Antarctica
- Resolved missing textures in Area 51
- Character models no longer disappear during cutscene in Aldwych
- The radar texture in High Security Compound does not disappear anymore when viewed from certain angles.
- Vent hole in hut roof is now transparent in Coastal Village
- Sparkling mutagen in Sleeping with the Fishes now look brighter in HD mode
- Lud’s Gate and Aldwych lighting overhaul
- Home chandeliers updated to better match the original model
- Graphical overhaul of The Lost Artifact levels
- Added a skybox for Lud's Gate
- Updated skyboxes for Highland Fling, Willard’s Lair and It’s a Madhouse!