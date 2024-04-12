After a great start in February, Aspyr has continued to improve the overall experience in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered with new updates. The latest one has now officially gone live.

Update 2 includes improvements across all the games, individual updates for all three games, fixes, and much more. Aspyr has also showed the new leopard skin outfit for Lara Croft via social media. Here's a look:





Below are the official patch notes for this latest update, courtesy of Aspyr's official website:

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered - Update 2 | Patch Notes

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Update 2 is out now on all platforms! Full patch notes can be found below:

All Games:

Epic Games Store title build now launches in fullscreen mode on initial launch rather than windowed mode

Lara’s character now disappears when the camera gets too close instead of clipping through her head

Fixed issue where Steam achievements would sometimes have the wrong descriptions

Action indicator will not display if Lara is unable to interact with an object

Achievement “Ready to Raid” now unlocks when completing the proper conditions

Achievement “Exaggerated Threat” now only unlocks when completing the proper conditions

Achievement “Gifts of Wonderland” now unlocks when completing the proper conditions

The Default Photo Mode pose where Lara is not holding a weapon is now consistent between SD and HD modes

Improved translation in various languages

Dynamic lighting now corresponds more accurately to the original games

A special outfit for Nightmare in Vegas added

Bloody T-Rex Lara outfit now available in Photo Mode

New Photo Mode poses

Lara’s hair no longer expands/contracts in HD mode

Addressed graphical issues on many doors where the textures would flash rapidly

Improved rain, fire, and smoke effects

Tomb Raider I:

Windows in Natla’s Mines are now properly transparent

Toned down the red mist effect in cutscene with Natla placing the Scion in the Atlantis level

Lara can now destroy the Scion with all weapons

Updated lightning in Thor room of St. Francis’ Folly

Updated missing textures in The Lost Valley

Flare control option is no longer grayed out in Tomb Raider I

Updated skybox for Lara’s Home

Tomb Raider II:

Updated spiderweb textures in HD mode

Lara now properly grabs ledges when running off and holding the grab buttons

Resolved missing muzzle flashes in cutscenes

Resolved camera twitching when Lara approaches the ledge in Living Quarters

Updated incorrect textures on the walls in The Deck

Resolved small gap between some textures in The Great Wall

Lights in HD mode in Wreck of the Maria Doria now flicker correctly

Wall textures in Wreck of the Maria Doria now match SD and HD modes

Resolved small gaps in between some textures in Venice

Gondolas are now breakable regardless of the positioning of the other boat

Proper chimney textures are now present in HD mode of Bartoli’s Hideout

Graphical overhaul of all Wreck of Maria Doria levels

Opera dome is now visible from the outside in level Opera House

Updated skyboxes for Lara’s Home, Tibetan Foothills, Barkhang Monastery

Missing waterfall added in Temple of Xian

Music tracks no longer repeat

Tomb Raider III: