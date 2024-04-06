Back in February, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line players encountered a Leap Day bug where the game wouldn't work.

Fortunately, it's now been fixed, with the Square Enix support team rolling out a new patch earlier this week on 5th April 2024. Here's the full rundown of Version 1.0.5, which resolves this issue:

Thank you very much for playing THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE. We’d like to inform you that we released a revision patch for THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE on Friday, 5 April 2024 at 06:00 UTC.

■Applicable Parties

All players who own THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE

■Details of the Revision

We have fixed the issue that causes malfunction when starting up the game or moving to the main menu on leap day, 29 February.

We sincerely apologize for the major inconvenience this has caused. Your continued support for THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE would be greatly appreciated.