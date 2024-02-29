Today, 29th February, is Leap Day. It's the special occasion that only rolls around once every four years and leaves plenty of room for an extra 24 hours of surprises. Well, it looks like the surprises are coming thick and fast for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line players. Namely, the game won't work.

This phenomenon was first spotted by Vooks, which reported that Square Enix's latest rhythm game simply would not connect to the relevant servers when booting up, getting stuck on a "Connecting..." message and leaving the game unplayable.

We tried this out at Nintendo Life and found that we couldn't even reach the server page, instead being greeted by nothing more than a blank screen! It might not do much to illustrate our point, but you can find screenshots of said loading screens below.

Strangely, it all seems to come down to the mysterious Leap Day. Vooks reported (and we tried it ourselves) that changing the console date and going back into the game would fix the issue, and sure enough, it does.

It looks like the in-game date checker doesn't account for the bonus day and simply refuses to connect to the game's servers because of it. What's stranger still is the fact that you don't even need to be online to play. Very weird.

You would hope that Square Enix can get the issue fixed by the time the next 29th February rolls around in 2028. Until then, we struggle to think of a smarter way to get everyone to play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth...

Have you had similar Theatrhythm troubles today? Let us know in the comments.