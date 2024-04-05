Nintendo has announced the latest Splatfest event for Splatoon 3, and it's all to do with Spring. You know... Flowers blooming, fresh showers, baby animals battling it out for Splatfest supremacy. The usual.

Kicking off on the weekend commencing 20th April 2024, the 'Springfest' Splatfest event asks whether you'd rather punt for the Baby Chicks, the Li'l Bunnies, or the Bear Cubs. How on Earth are we supposed to choose that one, Nintendo? Goodness.

It's spring! A time for fuzzy fluffiness! But will you be splatting it out for Baby Chicks, Li'l Bunnies or Bear Cubs in the #Splatoon3 SpringFest? pic.twitter.com/xxzb3zIztv April 5, 2024

Japan isn't breaking off to do its own thing this time either, so it's Springfest on a global scale. It looks like the game will also be decked out in unique Spring-themed decorations during the event too, but whether this is just limited to Japan for the time being is up in the air.

