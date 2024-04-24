Sonic the Hedgehog - Shadow
The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie is going to take a lot from Sonic Adventure 2, according to the movie's producer.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ recently, Sonic 3 movie producer Toby Ascher explained how the third big screen outing for the blue blur would not only be a "giant, fun, incredible movie" but also one that "takes a lot" from the second Adventure title, which originally debuted on the Dreamcast in 2001.

This shouldn't exactly come as a surprise after Shadow the Hedgehog, who made his debut in the same game, was teased at the end of the second movie. Ascher also mentioned how the third movie is "probably the most exciting thing" so far in this cinematic universe, and would draw some inspiration from games the core team grew up loving.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cyberpunk 2077 and John Wick star Keanu Reeves is set to voice Shadow the Hedgehog. It's also been confirmed Crush 40's Sonic Adventure 2 song 'Live and Learn' will return for the third movie outing.

What are your thoughts about Sonic third movie drawing from the second Sonic Adventure game? Have you played this title on Dreamcast or experienced Adventure 2: Battle on GameCube? Let us know in the comments.

