Paramount Pictures has released a sneak peek at Shadow in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, scheduled to release on December 20th, 2024.

Granted, we don't get to see much (they just had to cut off his head), but what we can see confirms that the character looks to be a pretty darn faithful recreation of the original design from Takashi Iizuka and Shiro Maekawa; albeit with maybe a few added bells and whistles on his shoes.

Shadow originally appeared in Sonic Adventure 2 for the Sega Dreamcast before becoming a permanent fixture of the franchise and a beloved character amongst fans. He didn't, however, appear in Sonic Superstars or Sonic Frontiers, so here's hoping we get to see him in a future game installment sooner rather than later.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will see the return of Ben Schwartz as the titular hero, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, and Idris Elba as Knuckles. The latter will also star in a 'Knuckles' mini-series on Paramount+ starting early 2024.