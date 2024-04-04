SEGA is still showing support for last year's side-scroller Sonic Superstars with all sorts of DLC, and the latest promotion is a new collaboration with the restaurant chain IHOP to unlock an exclusive Amy outfit.

According to the official PR, loyalty members can earn 'PanCoins' and redeem them for an exclusive Amy Rose outfit until 5th May. Any purchase with an IHOP account will unlock this offer. Of course, the catch is you'll need to be located in North America, as codes are region-locked.

If you collect 30 coins, you can also unlock whole Sonic games including Sonic Origins Plus, Sonic Superstars, and Sonic Frontiers. IHOP is offering a Sonic-themed menu, too: