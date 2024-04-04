SEGA is still showing support for last year's side-scroller Sonic Superstars with all sorts of DLC, and the latest promotion is a new collaboration with the restaurant chain IHOP to unlock an exclusive Amy outfit.
According to the official PR, loyalty members can earn 'PanCoins' and redeem them for an exclusive Amy Rose outfit until 5th May. Any purchase with an IHOP account will unlock this offer. Of course, the catch is you'll need to be located in North America, as codes are region-locked.
If you collect 30 coins, you can also unlock whole Sonic games including Sonic Origins Plus, Sonic Superstars, and Sonic Frontiers. IHOP is offering a Sonic-themed menu, too:
- Sonic’s Blue Blur Special: Four buttermilk pancakes with double the blueberries for double the speed! Ask to try them with blueberry syrup
- Knuckles’ Chicken Sandwich: A crispy chicken sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese, & buttermilk ranch that won’t leave you hangry. Order with a side of “gold” onion rings
- Tails’ 2x2x2: Two eggs, two pancakes, two bacon strips or two sausage links – just like Tails, everything good comes in twos
- Shadow’s Chaos Chocolate Pancakes: Go ahead and be a little chaotic – a four-stack filled with chocolate chips is the ultimate pancake experience
- Amy’s Sweet Strawberry Delight: Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and fresh strawberries atop a golden-brown waffle quarter is a perfectly sweet dessert for an epic adventure. Ask to try with strawberry syrup
- Dr. Eggman’s Benedict: A 300 IQ genius like Eggman knows that black forest ham, poached eggs, & creamy hollandaise sauce makes for a superior meal