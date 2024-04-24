Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Sega has revealed a brand new trailer for the upcoming Switch exclusive Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, this time focusing on the game's numerous multiplayer modes.

Launching on 25th June, 2024, the title will allow for 2 players to tackle the main campaign via co-op play, while up to 16 players can take part in the online modes. We've got Race, Banana Hunt, Ba-BOOM!, Gold Rush and Robo Smash on offer, and they all look totally bonkers if the new trailer is anything to go by.

So let's take a look at what each mode has in store:

Race

- Race against other players and reach the goal before they do but be careful! If you fall off the stage, you’ll have to start again at the last checkpoint you passed. Expect plenty of fun and exciting obstacles that will keep players on their toes! Banana Hunt

- The goal of Banana Hunt is simple – collect as many bananas as you can! Be on the lookout for the Banana Cloud that will randomly appear and rain down lots of Banana Bunches. During the last 30 seconds of the match, Fever Time will activate and Banana Bunches will appear all over the stage, so try to get lots of points before time runs out!



Ba-BOOM!

- Pass the bomb to your opponent and roll far away! If you’re not holding onto a bomb by the end of a round, you’ll be rewarded with points. Whoever has the most points after five rounds wins!



Goal Rush

- In this team-based mode, your objective is to roll through goals to gain points, all the while working together to outscore the opposing team. At the end of the match, each team will receive points for every goal that matches their team color, so don’t count your bananas just yet!



Robot Smash

- Destroy the bots! Two teams compete against each other by hitting giant robots. How much damage you do depends on the weight of your character and how fast you're moving. The team with the most points at the end of the match wins!

The Super Monkey Ball franchise has been a bit, shall we say, up and down in terms of its quality, so hopefully this new Switch release will be able to stand amongst some of the IP's most celebrated entries.