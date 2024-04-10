Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Sega has released a brand new trailer for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble ahead its expected launch on 25th June, 2024 exclusively on Switch.

This time, we're focusing on the game's Adventure Mode, which will be playable either solo or with up to 4 friends via co-op play. What's particularly interesting with this one is that developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has clearly taken inspiration from either Sonic or Marvel's 'Infinity Gauntlet' story arc, as it seems to entail a powerful artefact known as the 'Legendary Banana' which is accesible after collecting seven coloured gems.

Hmm... That definitely sounds familiar. Heck, it worked for Sonic and Marvel though, so we'll certainly keep an open mind. Otherwise, it gameplay itself looks... well, it looks like Super Monkey Ball. Indeed, it's hard to imagine Sega deviating from the tried and tested formula too much with this latest release, so if you're a fan of the franchise, then hopefully there will be plenty here to keep you satisfied.

Let's check out Sega's official synopsis of the game...

While visiting a tropical island, AiAi and the gang meet an adventurer named Palette who’s searching for the Legendary Banana. They agree to join her journey across wondrous worlds to collect special parts said to be the key to locating this prized relic. Along the way, they'll meet new friends and encounter mysterious rivals in a thrilling story told through fully developed cutscenes. No matter if you’re new to Monkey Ball, or just looking to improve your technique, BANANA RUMBLE offers a variety of optional assist features to tackle any obstacle! These include:

· Rewind to a previous point of a stage and attempt a tricky area once more.

· Ghost Guide adds a transparent racer alongside the player, demonstrating the key methods needed to reach the goal.

· Checkpoints inside stages, and more!

What do you make of this latest entry in the Super Monkey Ball franchise so far? Will you be picking it up when it launches in June? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.