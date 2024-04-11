This generation has seen the arrival of $70 USD triple-A titles and even Nintendo has upped its prices with Link's latest outing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

While it seems like this new price point is here to stay, Saber Interactive's CEO Matthew Karch doesn't think it's a sustainable model and believes it will go "the way of the dodo". Speaking to IGN recently, he mentioned how he believes game companies could eventually find a way to lower development costs.

"I think that as games become more expensive to make, the $70 title is going to go the way of the dodo [bird]. I do. I just don't think it's sustainable…

I think the market is going to shift to development which is not necessarily lower quality, but there's going to be an emphasis on trying to find ways to reduce costs."

In saying this, Saber's latest release (Space Marine 2) is at this exact price point because it's reportedly concerned audiences will associate anything cheaper with a "poor quality" product. Karch does state though how he would ideally like to follow success stories such as Helldivers 2, which is an example of a "middle market game" experiencing tremendous performance.

These comments follow Ubisoft's CEO defending the $70 price point of Skull and Bones, calling it a "quadruple-A game".

Nintendo of America's president Doug Bowser also previously defended Tears of the Kingdom's price point, mentioning how the cost reflected the "type of experience that fans can expect". However, this price model will supposedly be on a case-by-case basis.