Hands On Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Unfolds Gloriously On Switch Smoothing out the creases

But what do other outlets have to say about Nintendo's next big remake? Let's have a look:

We'll kick things off with Pocket Tactics. Connor Christie praised the game for being true to the original's brilliance and appreciated the updated visuals:

The fresh lick of paint captures the style of the original without losing any of the charm. Everything seems a little more vivid than the 2004 version, especially on my OLED Switch, and it’s all for the better.

For God is a Geek, Adam Cook was keen to point out that while the remake is every bit as good as the original, the OG release was truly a banger:

I’d be stunned if someone played this game for the first time and, without knowing, guessed it was a remake. It’s still got whip-sharp dialogue, cheeky one liners, and characters that stand out despite looking like everything else in the Mario series. It feels every bit a modern RPG.

VGC's Andy Robinson described the remake as a "dream come true," with his preview particularly praising the new tweaks that keep battles feeling fresh:

It stands up in 2024 for the same reasons it did in 2004, and that’s why new fans should be just as excited to check it out as those old enough to remember it the first time around

For GamingBible, Sam Cawley is similarly positive, paying particular respect to Nintendo's fresh visual and audio design:

my familiarity with the game hasn’t hindered my enjoyment so far and I can only thank the game’s new graphics and sound for that

Finally, for Comicbook.com, Marc Deschamps echoed just how great it is to play the 20-year-old classic all these years on, albeit as a rather straightforward remake:

For now, this seems like a pretty straightforward take on one of Mario's best games, and I'm pretty okay with that. After two decades of waiting for a new release for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, longtime fans and newcomers should still find plenty to love

So there you have it, a swift rundown of what the critics have thought of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Switch so far. You can expect to hear a lot more about this one as we approach the game's 23rd May release date, but until then, there are trailers a-plenty to keep this hype train chugging along.