Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is out on the Switch next month and Nintendo has now released a new overview trailer to build up some excitement.

While it's only available in Japanese at the moment, there's still plenty of exciting footage. This includes an introduction to each of Mario's teammates, along with a look at all of their abilities.

The second half of the video takes a close look at the battle system in the game, requiring you to perform timed button presses to unleash devastating attacks on enemies.

Thousand-Year Door returns with "revamped graphics", updated features and a suite of additional changes on 23rd May 2024.