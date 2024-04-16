Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

A little while back, we covered the efforts of Eclipse Team, a group of modders looking to create what they deem to be the most ambitious mod of Super Mario Sunshine ever. Dubbed 'Super Mario Eclipse', its effectively being billed as an unofficial sequel to the GameCube classic, and as part of the modders' efforts, they managed to recreate the 2001 SpaceWorld demo level in full.

The mod releases later this year on 30th June, 2024, but it's not the only option if you're hankering to experience the original SpaceWorld demo. Another modder by the name of Portable Productions has created 'Super Mario Sunshine 2001' (thanks for the heads up, Gaming Reinvented), which will be a fully playable mod accurately recreating elements from Nintendo's own demo.

Now, we should clarify here that this is being advertised as an original experience, so it's expected that many aspects of the mod will differ from the original demo, and it will also be loaded with new gameplay surprises, too, including new bosses and a fully operational train system. Sounds neat!

So whether you're after something that's effectively a full-blown sequel to the original Super Mario Sunshine or are looking for perhaps a more authentic recreation of the SpaceWorld demo, it looks like the modding community has you in good hands.

Now we just need Nintendo itself to make an official sequel. How about it, hm..?