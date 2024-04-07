Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Xbox's backyard multiplayer survival and crafting game Grounded arrives on the Switch later this month and it's got us wondering how many users within the community here on Nintendo Life will be picking it up.

This Obsidian-developed title is already available on Xbox Game Pass, and when it launches for Switch on 16th April it will come with the final major update for the game which includes New Game+, new ant types, new mutations, weapon variants, and much more.

There will also be a Limited Run Games physical release, with the standard edition scheduled for release in July and the collectors edition to follow in December. Pre-orders are already live for these versions of the game. So, with all of this in mind, will you be picking up Grounded? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments.