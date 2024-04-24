Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Endless Ocean next week returns with a third entry for the Nintendo Switch. This new game officially titled Endless Ocean: Luminous will include online multiplayer - supporting up to 30 players and will also include "limited-time" event times, where you can spot unusual sights and creatures.

In the leadup to its release on 2nd May 2024, it's got us wondering how many Switch owners here on Nintendo Life will be diving into this new experience. As a bonus, all purchases of the game come with a free 7-day Switch Online trial.