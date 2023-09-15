It seems the visual upgrades in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch may come at a cost. An early tech analysis by Nintendo World Report seemingly suggests gameplay in the new version of this turn-based RPG classic will target 30FPS.

This analysis is based on the Nintendo Direct video upload of the "visually enhanced" version. Here's part of what's mentioned:

"Based on what we've seen, the Switch version of Thousand-Year Door is targeting 30 frames per second, this is a downgrade compared to the 60 frames per second of the original GameCube version...this doesn't appear to be an issue with the trailer simply being rendered at 30FPS, as we do in fact see a brief moment of 60FPS in the trailer for one shot, but that particular shot appears to have been doubled in speed - thus resulting in the perceived higher frame rate, the rest of the trailer never exceeds 30."

As noted, a halved frame rate could come as a surprise to fans of the original GameCube classic, as the 2004 version targeted 60FPS. In saying this, it might not be so shocking if you have played the newest entry Paper Mario: The Origami King, which was capped at 30FPS.

NWR also claims a change in frame rate could potentially result in latency issues when performing timed button presses during battles. As for other parts of the Switch version, the resolution is reportedly 900p in docked mode, and it's estimated the handheld mode resolution could be about 720p.





Further into the analysis, it's mentioned how the Thousand-Year Door for Switch appears to be utilising subtle reflections, ambient occlusion and global illumination. One thing that may be missing though is anti-aliasing. In addition to the changes that are there, there's obviously the updated art style and textures.

It's worth noting this game won't be released until sometime in 2024, so there's no guarantee anything Nintendo has shown in the announcement trailer for the Paper Mario Thousand-Year Door on Switch is necessarily reflective of the final product. It's subject to change prior to launch and this includes the title's performance and resolution.