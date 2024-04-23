Developer Mobius Digital has announced the second update for Outer Wilds on Nintendo Switch, adding a bunch of improvements to gameplay, art and visuals, UI, and more (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

Released on 7th December 2023, Outer WIlds had been a long time coming to the Switch, but it looks like Mobius is all-in on ensuring that the game is fully up to scratch for Nintendo fans.

So without any further ado, let's check out the patch notes:

Gameplay

- Fixed incorrect music playing during certain dark sequences in Echoes of the Eye

- Fix for getting stuck while viewing slide reels when button prompts are disabled via the Options menu in Echoes of the Eye

- The Nomai shuttle no longer floats away when recalling it on Ember Twin

- It is no longer possible to take a scout photo of a certain character before meeting them

- Fixed some out of order slide reel images in Echoes of the Eye

- Various fixes to collisions

Art & Visuals

- Improved the animation of a hologram on Giant's Deep

- Fixed a hologram in the Orbital Probe Canon

- Fixed certain environmental animations in Echoes of the Eye

- Improved the resolution of a certain easter egg

- Improved the look of water on Giant's Deep

- Improved the resolution of the murals in the Old Settlement

- Improved resolution of a hologram in the Vessel

- Increased the resolution of lights in the fog of Dark Bramble

- Lighting no longer flickers while taking pictures when the Scout is inside Dark - Bramble but the player is not

- Fixed damage effect visuals on ship cockpit so they look more like cracks

- The color of certain glowing Nomai platforms are now the correct color when viewed from a distance

- More fixes for assets appearing where they shouldn't

- Various fixes for LODs so they match better with their high resolution versions and reduced noticeable LOD popping

- Various fixes for incorrect, misaligned or missing textures and materials

- Various lighting adjustments and fixes

- Fixes for various minor visual issues Tech

- Improved loading and unloading of assets throughout the game, but primarily in Echoes of the Eye, fixing the issue where sometimes areas would appear white and may not have collisions

- Quitting to the main menu while playing Echoes of the Eye no longer causes an infinite load

- Fixed an image that appeared frozen for too long at the end of Echoes of the Eye

- Various stability improvements for long play sessions

- Various performance improvements UI

- Fixed a rare issue where the Scout's photos stop being displayed

In our review for Outer Wilds, we praised the open world, the controls, and the intriguing story, awarding the game a score of 9/10. It's definitely worth checking out if you're into space exploration and whatnot.