Outer Wilds
Developer Mobius Games has released a brand new update for Outer Wilds on Switch, marking the game's first patch since the highly-anticipated title blasted onto the console last month.

The new update seems to be mainly focused on getting rid of some pesky visual bugs, though there are a handful of gameplay and technical tweaks to be found in this one as well.

The full patch notes were shared in a blog post on the Mobius Games website and we have gathered them together for you to take a look at below.

Outer Wilds Ver. 1.1.14.856 (Released 11th January 2024)

Gameplay

  • Various fixes for places where the player could get stuck in level geometry
  • Nomai shuttles now collide with all planets

Art & Visuals

  • Improved animation of a certain hologram
  • Various fixes for assets appearing where they shouldn't
  • Various fixes for incorrect, misaligned or missing textures and materials
  • Various fixes for LODs so they match better with their high resolution versions
  • Fix for pursuers getting stuck in certain animations
  • The visual effects for a certain sequence in the High Energy Lab are now correctly displayed
  • Fix for a certain campfire not animating correctly
  • In the museum, the anglerfish's lure now glows correctly
  • Various fixes for slide reels not always displaying
  • Various lighting adjustments and fixes
  • Fixes for various minor visual issues

Tech

  • Fix for lag while using Signalscope in a certain situation
  • Improved performance over long play sessions
  • Some memory improvements

UI

  • Ship Log markers no longer appear truncated
  • Various minor UI bug fixes

We gave Outer Wilds an 'Excellent' 9/10 in our review, feeling that its performance was the only thing holding it back. Here's hoping that the latest update goes some way to making things a little better.

What are you excited to see in this update? Fly down to the comments to let us know.

