Developer Mobius Games has released a brand new update for Outer Wilds on Switch, marking the game's first patch since the highly-anticipated title blasted onto the console last month.
The new update seems to be mainly focused on getting rid of some pesky visual bugs, though there are a handful of gameplay and technical tweaks to be found in this one as well.
The full patch notes were shared in a blog post on the Mobius Games website and we have gathered them together for you to take a look at below.
Outer Wilds Ver. 1.1.14.856 (Released 11th January 2024)
Gameplay
- Various fixes for places where the player could get stuck in level geometry
- Nomai shuttles now collide with all planets
Art & Visuals
- Improved animation of a certain hologram
- Various fixes for assets appearing where they shouldn't
- Various fixes for incorrect, misaligned or missing textures and materials
- Various fixes for LODs so they match better with their high resolution versions
- Fix for pursuers getting stuck in certain animations
- The visual effects for a certain sequence in the High Energy Lab are now correctly displayed
- Fix for a certain campfire not animating correctly
- In the museum, the anglerfish's lure now glows correctly
- Various fixes for slide reels not always displaying
- Various lighting adjustments and fixes
- Fixes for various minor visual issues
Tech
- Fix for lag while using Signalscope in a certain situation
- Improved performance over long play sessions
- Some memory improvements
UI
- Ship Log markers no longer appear truncated
- Various minor UI bug fixes
We gave Outer Wilds an 'Excellent' 9/10 in our review, feeling that its performance was the only thing holding it back. Here's hoping that the latest update goes some way to making things a little better.