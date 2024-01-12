Developer Mobius Games has released a brand new update for Outer Wilds on Switch, marking the game's first patch since the highly-anticipated title blasted onto the console last month.

The new update seems to be mainly focused on getting rid of some pesky visual bugs, though there are a handful of gameplay and technical tweaks to be found in this one as well.

The full patch notes were shared in a blog post on the Mobius Games website and we have gathered them together for you to take a look at below.

Outer Wilds Ver. 1.1.14.856 (Released 11th January 2024)

Gameplay

Various fixes for places where the player could get stuck in level geometry

Nomai shuttles now collide with all planets

Art & Visuals

Improved animation of a certain hologram

Various fixes for assets appearing where they shouldn't

Various fixes for incorrect, misaligned or missing textures and materials

Various fixes for LODs so they match better with their high resolution versions

Fix for pursuers getting stuck in certain animations

The visual effects for a certain sequence in the High Energy Lab are now correctly displayed

Fix for a certain campfire not animating correctly

In the museum, the anglerfish's lure now glows correctly

Various fixes for slide reels not always displaying

Various lighting adjustments and fixes

Fixes for various minor visual issues

Tech

Fix for lag while using Signalscope in a certain situation

Improved performance over long play sessions

Some memory improvements

UI

Ship Log markers no longer appear truncated

Various minor UI bug fixes

We gave Outer Wilds an 'Excellent' 9/10 in our review, feeling that its performance was the only thing holding it back. Here's hoping that the latest update goes some way to making things a little better.