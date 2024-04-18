To celebrate the release of Princess Peach: Showtime! recently, Nintendo has today made a new item available to fans located in Japan.

It's a hair clip shaped like Princess Peach's crown. You can see it in all its glory in the photos below. It can be obtained at Nintendo's Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto stores or the official Japanese website.

Unfortunately, this item is exclusive to Japan, but if we hear any updates about a local release we'll let the Princess Peach fans out there know. This item also joins multiple other Princess Peach-themed items in Japan like hair tie, carry pouch, and cloth.