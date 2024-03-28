To celebrate the recent arrival of Princess Peach: Showtime! on the Switch, Nintendo is offering a new batch of rewards on the My Nintendo Store in North America. There are also some other Peach-themed offers in certain other regions.

There are five items up for grabs in total. Here's the rundown of each one (via GoNintendo):

Princess Peach: Showtime! Pocket Folder Set Get ready for your next adventure with a set of three two-pocket folders starring designs of Peach, Stella, and the transformations from the game.