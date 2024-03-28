To celebrate the recent arrival of Princess Peach: Showtime! on the Switch, Nintendo is offering a new batch of rewards on the My Nintendo Store in North America. There are also some other Peach-themed offers in certain other regions.
There are five items up for grabs in total. Here's the rundown of each one (via GoNintendo):
Princess Peach: Showtime! Pocket Folder Set
Get ready for your next adventure with a set of three two-pocket folders starring designs of Peach, Stella, and the transformations from the game.
Printable: Princess Peach: Showtime! Movie Poster Set
Decorate your room with printable movie posters featuring Peach’s dynamic transformations from the game. The set includes 11 posters, one for Peach and Stella and each transformation.
Printable: Princess Peach: Showtime! Stationery Set
Write notes, royal invitations, and more with this set of four letters. Elegant patterns and warm colors make this stationary set both charming and suitable for any occasion.
Printable: Princess Peach: Showtime! Transformations Door Hanger Set
Put up one of these theatrical door hangers to let everyone know what you’re up to, or decorate with all six to share the fun! Each door hanger features different designs of Peach and her transformations posing center stage.
Wallpaper: Princess Peach: Showtime!
My Nintendo members can redeem Platinum Points to download a wallpaper featuring Princess Peach and Peach’s dynamic transformations from the game.