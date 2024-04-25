The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Another Crab’s Treasure (Aggro Crab, 25th Apr, $29.99) - Become a hermit crab and reclaim your prized shell in an epic treasure hunt across a polluted ocean! Wear the trash around you – cans, cardboard and whatever else you find – as shell-like armor to protect yourself against crabby foes and other threats lurking in the deep. Collect over 60 shells with distinct special abilities to defend yourself and improve your combat prowess with Adaptations learned from a variety of ocean creatures.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants (Game Mill, 23rd Apr, $29.99) - Re-experience the 2017 arcade classic with three additional stages and six additional boss battles! Take control of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello or Raphael in this classic beat-em-up inspired by the cult favorite Turtles in Time. Play with your friends through local co-op* and dominate the Foot Clan to foil Shredder’s maniacal plan. - Read our Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants review

Switch eShop - New Releases

Adventure Bar Story (Rideon Japan, 25th Apr, $19.99) - “Adventure Bar Story” is a bar management RPG, in which you aim to become the top restaurant in the kingdom. The story progresses as your Bar's rank goes up. Your Bar's rank will go up based on your performance at the Royal cooking contests and your accumulated sales. Discover new cities and dungeons where you can find more materials and recipes!

Arcade Archives EMERALDIA (HAMSTER, 18th Apr, $7.99) - "EMERALDIA" is a puzzle action game released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1993. The falling cubes can be crashed by dropping them twice with the same colour and bumping them together. The game has three modes: adventure mode to enjoy the story, normal mode to enjoy the puzzles, and head-to head play mode.

Before the Green Moon (Turnfollow, 30th Apr, $11.99) - BEFORE THE GREEN MOON A science-fiction farming simulation game set in a small community at the base of a space elevator during the days and seasons leading up to your departure for the moon.

Builder Simulator (Frozen Way, 24th Apr, $19.99) - Builder Simulator is a game for those, whose biggest dream always was to construct your own house from scratch. Prepare your plan, buy needed materials, and build a perfect residence brick by brick. Will it be an easy task? At first, yes! After all, you’re just a rookie in this serious building industry. A specially made tutorial will guide you step by step through the twists and turns of construction work. However, the more experience you get, the more demanding the challenges become.

Cape’s Escape Game 8th Room (AlignmentSharp, 25th Apr, $9.80) - Cape is feeling excited today. Why, you ask? Because his friend Mummy Girl came over to play for the first time in a while. When Mummy Girl the Master Hikikomori is concerned, something is bound to happen. Download the game and see what happens for yourself. This escape game is suitable for beginners to intermediate players.

Cat Piano (RedDeer.Games, 19th Apr, $5.99) - Cat Piano is the ultimate cat-tastic piano game designed especially for kids! Dive into a world of whimsical melodies and playful paw prints as you unleash your inner feline musician.

Cats Hidden in Italy (Travellin Cats, 25th Apr, $0.99) - Cats Hidden in Italy is a cute hidden object game set in Italy. 100 cats are waiting for you to be discovered within a hand-drawn background. Relax, thanks to the chill soundtrack. Found a cat? Click on it!

Class of Heroes 1&2: Complete Edition (PQube, 26th Apr, $34.99) - The Class of Heroes series returns for a new generation. Experience both the original Anniversary Edition and 2G, now remastered and ready for your enjoyment! Live the life of a student twice as you crawl through endless dungeons, build your perfect cohort of students, take on hordes of enemies, in the Complete Edition which includes both games!

Class of Heroes 2G: Remaster Edition (PQube, 26th Apr, $19.99) - A call for brave adventurers awaits at the doors of Crostini Academy. Prepare yourself for a remastered classic dungeon crawler, full of exploration, combat, and endless opportunities. Take advantage of the classes and quests available to build the ultimate, hardy cohort of students! Build your perfect roster and handpick out your ideal party of 6 students to storm the labyrinths. Mix and match from 10 races and 18 classes, each with their own unique skill sets. Crawl through over 100 labyrinth maps facing over 250 potential enemies. Don’t forget to collect artefacts, explore inter-dimensional travel and conquer adversity.

Class of Heroes: Anniversary Edition (PQube, 26th Apr, $19.99) - Hit JRPG dungeon crawler returns, remastered! As a first year student at Particus Academy, you must study hard and train even harder. Build up a cohort of students, educate them in the art of evasion and train them in the fundamentals of combat. Select the right harmony of classes, skills, and courses for your students, to give them the perfect edge over the challenging dungeons. Preparation is key, with hordes of enemies awaiting you around every corner, you can’t take them all! A true hero knows when to fight and when to flee!

Corn Kidz 64 (Diplodocus Games, 19th Apr, $6.99) - Follow the young goat Seve into his recurring dream, in which he meets his friend Alexis, who wants to help Seve break free from the dream. Corn Kids 64 is a 3d platformers that closely resembles the classics from the early 3d era. In a world full of secrets, Corn Kidz 64 lets you explore Seve's dynamic moveset and meet various fun and unique characters. Evocative low poly graphics with various display options allow for an authentic 90s experience or a modern HD resolution.

Cyberpoly RPG – Dark City (404, 26th Apr, $9.99) - Open-world, third person shooter, and RPG set in the Dark City — a dangerous city dominated by money, crimes, and illegal trades. You play as a mercenary which take missions, work in secondary jobs, build a prestige, and unlock upgrades.

Dash & Roll (EpiXR Games, 25th Apr, $9.99) - As a once ordinary marble, you're imbued with mystical abilities by a benevolent wizard, transforming your existence from mundane to magical. You now have to use your marvelous marble powers to save the marble kingdom and survive countless trials by dashing, jumping, dodging, smashing crystals, and defeating the powerful evil foe who is waiting for you.

Doctor Cat (Afil Games, 25th Apr, $4.99) - Introducing Doctor Cat, the game that will immerse you in a society of cats! Step into the role of Doctor Cat, a renowned psychologist, and take care of adorable patient cats by discovering their stories and helping them overcome their traumas. Read stories based on real traumas and reflect on your learnings. Enjoy the tales of a group of cats who, when confronted with life's challenges, decide to seek out Doctor Cat. Solve charming puzzles while uncovering the story of your patients.

Dracula VS Monsters (SimulaMaker, 26th Apr, $4.99) - In this pulse-pounding action-adventure, survival is not just a goal—it's a desperate race against time. As players progress through the game's perilous levels, they must harness their wits and strength to overcome increasingly ferocious adversaries. But beware, for the deeper you delve into the darkness, the more powerful and cunning your enemies become.

El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD Remaster (crim, 28th Apr, $29.99) - A hidden gem classic, a game of aesthetic piece! This game packed everything that makes action game FUN."El Shaddai" comes to Nintendo Switch™ in Full HD!

Escape Game The Dr. Mouse’s Lab (Regista, 25th Apr, $4.99) - Who's smarter? Dr.Mouse or you!? Use items smartly and get out of the lab!!

Five Nights of Nightmare: Escape Horror Story (Megame, 25th Apr, $4.99) - This is an exciting and frightening horror film that will make your heart race. Your goal is to explore the house, unravel its secrets and find the way out. You have to look for notes and clues that will help you uncover the truth about the house and its tragic past. But be careful, because the ghost of an old woman is constantly wandering around the house, looking for her next victim. Her footsteps creak on the wooden floors, her cries echo through empty rooms, and her chilling gaze can paralyze you with fear. You must use all your courage and intelligence to outsmart the ghost and survive.

Geometric Sniper Bundle (Silesia Games, 25th Apr, $6.99) - At trying times, the world needs heroes - and even though sometimes it's hard to tell what's black or white, what's important is that you're fighting for a good cause, like. . . getting rid of evil-shaped baddies and zombies.

Helichapter X (Erik Games, 19th Apr, $2.99) - Immerse yourself in the breathtaking world of "Helichapter X" and get ready to take flight and deliver the goods in this exhilarating adventure. Take control of a sleek and powerful helicopter as you navigate through a stunning city and thrilling missions. Your objective is clear: deliver precious gifts to designated targets within the given time frame. It's a race against the clock as you skillfully maneuver your helicopter, aiming with precision to hit your marks. But beware - the skies are not without their challenges.

Hidden Cats in New York (Silesia Games, 25th Apr, $2.99) - Come and visit the famous Big Apple for a brand new cat-spotting adventure! Relax and look around the city, and with enough patience, find over 700 feline friends! The city only gets more vibrant the more cats you find!

Home Office Simulator – Ayame Life Sim (404, 25th Apr, $9.99) - Embark on a delightful journey with Ayame, a remote worker, as she navigates the challenges of staying focused while working from the comfort of her home. Help Ayame create the perfect work environment, free from distractions, and keep her adorable feline companions happy

Kanjozoku 2 – Drift Car Games (Elrano, 27th Apr, $11.99) - Kanjozoku 2 - Drift Car Games is the ultimate racing game where you can explore an amazing world of high-speed thrills and excitement! Become the real racer that everyone is afraid to compete against as you climb the ranks of the racing world and reach the top spot. Are you ready to take on the challenge?

Knight’s Redemption: War for freedom (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 18th Apr, $12.99) - Embark on a journey as the valiant Knight, driven by a noble cause to liberate his kingdom from the clutches of tyranny. In a realm where betrayal has tainted the crown and tyranny holds sway, the destiny of the land teeters on a knife's edge.

Library of Ruina (ARC SYSTEM WORKS, 25th Apr, $39.99) - The world of Lobotomy Corporation returns in this internationally acclaimed Library Battle Simulation game — now coming to home consoles! Our protagonist stumbles upon a mysterious library, only to find himself co-star of an ensemble act with the library director teetering between lives and a wish.

Life Bubble (QubicGames, 26th Apr, $7.99) - Embark on an exciting journey to explore new planets, collect valuable resources, and rescue lost astronauts! Your mission is to expand your life bubble across the planet and repair your ship to continue your adventure into the unknown! Chop wood, mine colorful crystals or diamonds, and use them to rebuild machines and bridges that will help you expand your life bubble area! Every construction needs specific raw materials, so search for their deposits and get to work!

MINE SWEEPER MILLION (SUCCESS, 25th Apr, $3.99) - 1000 x 1000 = 1 million cell minesweeper. The royal road puzzle is now accompanied by a super huge field. Minesweeper can be enjoyed on two types of boards: a huge field 1,000 x 1,000 and a casual field 16 x 16. Also ranking board is supported.

Our Field Trip Adventure (SAT-BOX, 25th Apr, $14.50) - The usual crew goes on a school trip adventure! Share Joy-Con™ and play with up to 4 players! Enjoy "Pillow Fight," "Rickshaw Race," "Souvenir Battle,"and more for a total of 10 different missions! Try gathering the Collection Coins for yourself or challenge all missions in order to become a true "Field Trip Master! " Throw your pillow and fight to win! Become the karaoke number one! Carry your passengers to the goal! Go sightseeing and take the best snapshots! Play and avoid getting caught! Make pottery to match the picture! Make quick decisions and win! Gather deer in your enclosure! Help at the store and deliver souvenirs! Sneak your way to the top floor!

Ping Race (Entity3, 20th Apr, $0.99) - Ping a ball on a stick in a highly satisfying race! Compete to win the crown and top the leaderboard! A simple super fun race packed with action! Can you be the king of the race?

Purple Slime Production Line (Stephen OGorman, 25th Apr, $1.99) - Guide the slimes to their destiny, across 100 levels of gravity shifting puzzle action!

Romance MD: Always On Call (Voltage, 25th Apr, $34.99) - Tokyo. Present day. The ICU at Seimei University Hospital. You're a young female doctor stepping into the lion's den of five brilliant surgeons. Every failure here is deadly, but one may show you what it takes to succeed. We don't deal in miracles or pretty lies. All we have is hope. “I'll do whatever it takes to save you.”

S.O.L Search of Light (Firenut, 25th Apr, $19.99) - Search Of Light is a steampunk / dark fantasy setting adventure and the combination of resource management and narrative mechanics that we define as adventure management. The player will get into the story from the perspective of The Foreigner, the enigmatic character who must ascend through the levels of the underground to reveal the mystery hidden on the surface. And must do it relying solely on his ingenuity and the help of domestic robots, that still work as assistants for the remaining inhabitants of the underground.

SaGa Emerald Beyond (SQUARE ENIX, 25th Apr, $49.99) - The latest standalone entry in the SaGa franchise, SaGa Emerald Beyond, brings together the very best elements of the beloved series to offer each player their own unique gameplay experience. Make use of glimmers and combos in battle; meet a diverse cast of races, including monsters, mechs, and vampires; and experience your very own story, created through your choices and actions. - Read our SaGa Emerald Beyond review

Space Routine (MeNic, 30th Apr, $4.99) - The player controls the members of a space family going through their daily routines like jetpacking to work, attending school, engaging in leisure activities, buying groceries, repairing or changing the car, and spending some quality family time. The game offers an original take on the life simulation genre, incorporating goofy physics mechanics into the gameplay and featuring a funny retro style with plenty of pop culture references that will resonate strongly with the player's inner child. Space Routine presents a sci-fi perspective on daily life, encouraging players to reflect on their own day-to-day routines and family life.

Tales from Candleforth (Feardemic, 30th Apr, $11.99) - Tales from Candleforth is a collection of fairy tales that were written on top of a forbidden book many years ago to hide its content. Years later, the dark text is bleeding out and onto the pages of the tales, mixing with them and twisting the stories.

Tales From The Under-Realm: Hazel (Gamuzumi, 26th Apr, $11.99) - A mysterious entity known as the Nameless God tells the unusual story about a witch named Hazel. Captured, Hazel awakens to find herself confined in a cell. To her side lies Sasha, an assassin whose lethal skills are matched only by her captivating beauty. But can Hazel trust her just because they're in a similar situation? The alternative is putting her faith in Tori, the imposing paladin interrogating her. Do all of Hazel’s choices lead to certain death? Or does she have one final trick up her sleeve?

Teared (JanduSoft, 25th Apr, $7.99) - Immerse yourself in the exciting world of Teared, a thrilling 3D arcade action platformer. Get ready to face hordes of adversaries, including 9 colossal bosses and a variety of fantastic creatures such as dragons, skeletons, bats, spiders and fearsome cyclops. Teared is not just a game; it is an immersive journey where dynamic 3D landscapes are combined with intense gameplay in the purest retro style. Experience the excitement of a classic side-shift adventure integrated into a three-dimensional world with current mechanics.

Tell Me Your Story (RedDeer, 26th Apr, $10.99) - Tell Me Your Story is a story-driven cozy puzzle game, which might remind you of the warm times spent with your grandparents or loved ones on getting to know the many, sometimes unexpected stories from their lives.

The Eerie Surroundings (SURPRISED HOTDOG, 25th Apr, $3.99) - The timer will start once you are ready to play. The correct decision will move you up a floor and the incorrect decision will reset you back to the beginning. Observation is key. If you don't find anomalies, choose the elevator that states no anomalies otherwise choose the elevator that states confirm anomalies.

The Epyx Collection: Handheld (Pixel Games UK, 25th Apr, $11.99) - Witness the return of six awesome Epyx classics from the 1980s/90s, originally designed for cutting-edge handheld gaming. Blue Lightning Take command of the top secret Blue Lightning jet fighter in this third-person 3d shooter! California Games Take on the challenge of 4 sun-drenched sports: Foot Bag, BMX, Half Pipe Skateboarding, and Surfing! Electrocop Save the president's daughter in this unique side-scrolling 3d shooter! Gates of Zendocon Survive the hostile alien inhabitants of 51 deadly universes in this side-scrolling shooter! Todd’s Adventures in Slime World Delve the depths of the grossest planet in the universe in this side-scrolling exploration shooter! Zarlor Mercenary Blast away enemies to earn the cash to upgrade your ship in this top-down vertical scrolling shooter!

The Fall of Elena Temple (GrimTalin, 30th Apr, $2.99) - The Fall of Elena Temple is an old-school puzzle platformer in which you explore rooms, avoid perils and collect all coins to progress. The catch is you can undo your falls! So don't be afraid of heights, fall and collect the coins bellow, then undo back up to where you fell from, keeping the coins! Test your forward thinking and logical skills. Plan your falls carefully, as your undos are limited. If you're not paying attention, you'll find yourself unable to restore back to the top, with coins still needing collecting!

Whisker Waters (Merge Games, 19th Apr, $24.99) - What sets Whisker Waters apart from other RPG games is its unique and creative focus on fishing. Players will use a variety of fishing tools and techniques to explore the semi-open world, complete quests, and catch a wide array of different fish. Each fish has its own unique behavior, making the fishing experience more challenging and rewarding than ever before.

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (Fulqrum, 25th Apr, $29.99) - Equipped with weapons of exceptional might and an inventory of powerful artifacts, you must traverse ancient crypts, sunken ruins, corrupted temples and howling forests to bring death to your enemies. But do not underestimate your adversaries, for they are great in power and number. Your mind must be as sharp as your blade if you hope to survive the dangers ahead. The veins of WRATH pump with the DNA of revered '90s shooters. The world of WRATH is rich with engaging combat, diverse environments and captivating lore. Every element is deftly intertwined to create an authentic and enchanting experience as timeless as the games that inspired it.

Zombies, Aliens and Guns (Ratalaika Games, 25th Apr, $5.99) - Aliens have attacked the planet, and they’re turning innocent people into mindless zombies. It won’t be long before the invaders have destroyed the planet unless somebody with guns stands in their way. That’s where you come in! Lead a cadre of soldiers who are ready to take down every last enemy in their path. You can fight alone or with a friend thanks to the local co-op mode! Try to beat the 33 levels and unlock all the 7 survival levels and the boss rush mode!

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!