NetherRealm's new game Mortal Kombat 1 is still releasing new fighters for its Kombat Pass, and the next one on the way has now been officially teased.
It's the returning fighter Ermac, with a gameplay video to follow later this week. The current teaser features a brief exchange between Kung Lao and Ermac. This same teaser also reveals Mavado - the next Kameo fighter coming to Mortal Kombat 1.
Ed Boon has also provided a detailed history about Ermac and how the character was created. Get the full rundown below:
Ed Boon: 30+ years ago we were working on the very first #MortalKombat game. The game's software, had sections of code that it (theoretically) should never reach/execute. If it did, it incremented a counter that would log the ERROR. We also made a "Game Audits" screen where we could check this counter in arcades.
To keep each log short, I wrote an assembler MACRO that would call all the necessary functions in one line of code. The macro was called ERMAC... short for Error Macro.
Unfortunately or fortunately, we listed the number of ERMACS that occurred directly after the log/number of times players fought against REPTILE, who was a hidden fighter in the first Mortal Kombat.
This (of course) made players speculate that ERMAC was another hidden character, like REPTILE. Soon rumors of ERMAC became stuff of legend with players insisting they fought against him. They didn't.
In Mortal Kombat 2 we made REPTILE a playable fighter and added 3 new hidden fighters: Smoke, Jade and Noob Saibot. But some players were still looking for Ermac.
For MK3 we decided to turn some of the myths into reality, starting with ANIMALITIES. Finally in Ultimate MK3 (running out of kolors) we finally added ERMAC as an actual (red ninja) fighter in the roster.
Over the years he has made a number of appearances in MK games. Now he has a full story/history and is part of the MK lore.
We never (as in ever) would have guessed this red ninja with a ridiculous name would end up such a big part of Mortal Kombat's history and still be kicking over 30 years later! But here we are, as he is about to join the roster of #MortalKombat1 Game play trailer THIS WEEK!