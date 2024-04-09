NetherRealm's new game Mortal Kombat 1 is still releasing new fighters for its Kombat Pass, and the next one on the way has now been officially teased.

It's the returning fighter Ermac, with a gameplay video to follow later this week. The current teaser features a brief exchange between Kung Lao and Ermac. This same teaser also reveals Mavado - the next Kameo fighter coming to Mortal Kombat 1.

Ed Boon has also provided a detailed history about Ermac and how the character was created. Get the full rundown below:

30+ years ago we were working on the very first #MortalKombat game. The game's software, had sections of code that it (theoretically) should never reach/execute. If it did, it incremented a counter that would log the ERROR. We also made a "Game Audits" screen where we could check… pic.twitter.com/8Hzq3Teu6T April 8, 2024