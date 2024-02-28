It's time for the next DLC fighter to join Mortal Kombat 1 and with that comes another update.

DC's Peacemaker (sharing the likeness and voice talents of John Cena) enters "early access" in the game today before his full release on 6th March. Janet Cage's Kameo fighter also enters the fray with today's update, though she will not be available until next month too. These additions come alongside a bunch of balancing adjustments and fixes too, of course.

The full patch notes for the latest update were published on the Mortal Kombat 1 website and we have collected them together for you to check out below.

Mortal Kombat 1 February 2024 Update (Released 28th Feb 2024)

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Added Peacemaker Roster Character

Added Janet Cage Kameo Character (Available March 2024)

Added UMK3 skins for Scorpion, Reptile & Smoke, and MK3 Skin for Sub-Zero

Fixed several visual issues with brutalities

Fixed visual issues with several projectiles after being reflected

Fixed issue with cloth physics becoming active on frozen opponents during the in-game Fatal Blow attacks

Match Timer now resumes immediately if a Fatal Blow misses or is blocked

Fixed issue with Up Block vulnerability persisting after knockdown if some wakeup attacks were performed

Fixed rare issue near arena corners that could result in excessively long delay before a turnaround occurs

Using a Breaker while a Kameo Summon is being performed will now always put the Kameo on cooldown

Fixed color of certain palettes

Fixed eye color of Sub Zero’s Deadly Alliance skin

Fixed a crash with Practice Mode

Fixed issue with missing VFX

Fixed issue causing a disconnect on King of the Hill

Online

Fixed rare issue where UI & Announcer timing could be mismatched at round start in online matches

Fixed rare issue where health could be slightly visually incorrect for a few frames after losing a round during some Fatal Blow cinematics

Fixed online rollback issue with characters’ visuals changing when blocking certain brutalities starting attacks while at low health

Adjusted Match found sound when looking for a Kombat League match

Invasions

Added in-game HUD indicators showing Invasion Character Level & Elemental Types for the player & his opponent

Added in-game HUD indicators displaying Modifiers active during a match

Significantly increased Fighter & Kameo Mastery XP base rewards per Encounter, which is no longer no longer repeatable and are no longer subject to diminishing returns if the opponent is a lower level

Increased Fighter & Kameo Mastery XP & item rewards from Encounters in the Gateway Mesa

Removed negative passive bonuses from some Relics

Konsumables with Stat Bonuses are now rewarded in more areas

Krowns can now be rewarded for defeating Major Enemies

Relic & Talisman Buy & Sell prices are now affected by Level & Rarity

Fixed end of round slow motion happening on certain attacks when there could be more opponents left to fight in the encounter

Fixed rare situation where the opponent losing to time out while performing an armored move could cause an incorrect animation

Practice Mode

Damage text in Practice mode when hitting an opponent with an air-only attack will now display AIR instead of UNBLOCKABLE

Added ability to configure the following Fighter & Kameo specific mechanics under "Practice Settings" Ashrah Heaven / Hell Mode Debuffs Geras Countdown Charges General Shao Axe & Dark Energy Johnny Cage Hype & Wowing Out Kenshi Sento & Spirit Havik Link Active Nitara Blood Sacrifice Raiden Electric Charge Sindel Inspire Active Tanya Royal Guidance Quan Chi Zones Tremor Variation Khameleon Disguise



Character Specific Adjustments