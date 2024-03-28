Mortal Kombat 1 has been steadily growing its roster of characters, and the latest update out now on the Switch and multiple other platforms adds Janet Cage.

Cage joins the battle as a Kameo Fighter, meaning you don't directly control the character. Instead, you sort of like summon them into fights with certain button presses and combos, and from there they do their own thing. They can also be called in to deliver the finishing blow.

Apart from this, the latest update for Mortal Kombat 1 comes with a bunch of other updates (including some "Nintendo Switch specific" fixes tied to the visuals). You can get the full rundown below, courtesy of the official Mortal Kombat website:



Mortal Kombat 1 update - 27 March 2024

General Fixes & Adjustments

Kameo Janet Cage is now available on all platforms

Online

Addressed an issue causing frame rate to drop during Kombat League matches

Invasions

Addressed a crash in the Seasonal Tower when the Blood Ritual modifier is randomly selected

Addressed an issue with Mileena’s Roll (Back, Down + Back Kick) causing her to go out of bounds after connecting with an Exploding Krystal modifier

Tutorial

Addressed an issue causing Task 5 of the Frame Data Unsafe Attack lesson to be impossible to complete

Character Specific Adjustments

Kameo Fighter Janet Cage Addressed an issue that would cause Janet to attack in the wrong direction when performing a follow-up Hop Punch or Hop Skip Punch



Nintendo Switch Specific

General Fixes & Adjustments

Fixed visual issue with Order of Darkness Reptile palette

Fixed issue with facial expressions disappearing during Peacemaker's fatalities

Fixed visual issue with Stryker Kameo brutality

Fixed visual issue with Sub Zero’s eyes while using the Deadly Alliance skin

Fixed visual issue with Omni-Man’s cape during fights

Fixed issue preventing reconnection to servers unless the game was restarted

Fixed visual issue with Mileena’s Shiva Ranatai skin

Fixed issue where HUD would randomly disappear

Fixed issue with improper animations with Mileena's Order of Darkness skins

Online

Fixed issue causing a disconnect on King of the Hill

The arrival of Janet Cage follows on from the release of Peacemaker as a DLC fighter at the end of last month. Will you be checking out this latest update for Mortal Kombat 1? Let us know in the comments.