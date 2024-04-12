Following the cancellation of Nintendo Live 2024 in Tokyo, the world championships for both Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe had to be rescheduled for a later date. Well, that date is now here as the events get underway today (or tomorrow, depending on your time zone).

The championships themselves will be taking place in Japan, though everything will be streamed on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel so nobody has to miss out on any of the action.

Things kick off today at 10pm PST / 6am BST (13th April) / 7am CET (13th April) with the Splatoon 3 Round Robin tournament before the finals themselves take place tomorrow at 7pm PST / 3am BST (14th April) / 4am CET (14th April) for Mario Kart and 10pm PST / 6am BST (14th April) / 7am CET (14th April) for Splatoon.

This year's world finals will be the first time that the events have been held in person since 2019 and competitors from all across the globe will be competing.

Germany's KaiZer will be representing Europe in the Splatoon competition after taking home a dominant win against Golden Ratio in last year's European finals. The continent will also be represented on the Mario Kart side of things, with France's Thomas clinching his spot back in 2023 too.

For North America, Team Jackpot will be bringing their "fun, goofy" unpredictability to the Splatoon 3 tournament while the Mario Kart competition will see Kevo coming in hot after winning the North American championships last year.

Things will be getting underway later on today (for those in North America), so get those snacks at the ready for a weekend of competitive play.