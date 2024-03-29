Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Update [Fri 29th Mar, 2024 06:30 GMT]:

Here's your reminder the 'Beta Test Demo' of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is now available for Switch. You can compete against players from all over the world in the game's "competition mode" and also provide feedback, impressions, and bug reports via the official website. There's a survey to fill out as well!

"The demo can be played on Nintendo Switch. The "Story Mode" will be added at a later date. Please stay tuned for further information."



Beta Test Demo Out Now⚡



Compete against players from all over the world in "Competition Mode!"



Beta Test Demo Out Now⚡

Compete against players from all over the world in "Competition Mode!"

Also, "Inazuma Post" is now open to collect everyone's feedback and improve the game even more!

Download Period: 2024.03.28 to 2024.06.28 2:59 p.m. (UTC)

Download Period: 2024.03.28 to 2024.06.28 2:59 p.m. (UTC)



It will be available for a while even after above period has expired.

More details about the available period will be soon announced. — Inazuma Eleven Series (@InazumaSeries) March 28, 2024

Level-5 has also released a 'Beta Test Demo' video tutorial, which has full English voiceovers. Here's the full rundown:

Original [Thu 21st Mar, 2024 16:30 GMT]:

Level-5's Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has been in development for a long time, but fans will finally get the chance to try the game out soon The worldwide beta kicks off on 28th March 2024, which is just a week away at the time of writing (thanks, Nintendo Everything!).

The beta was first announced in November 2023 during the Level-5 Vision 2023 Showcase and finally got a confirmed date earlier today alongside an accompanying trailer showcasing some of the in-game mechanics for the football/soccer RPG. You'll need around 5GB of free space on your Switch to download it, and story mode will reportedly require "additional space".

The beta will allow players to play matches against each other online (or against AI opponents) and try out the single-player story campaign. You can also drop in and watch matches in the game's Spectator Mode. After the beta, you'll be able to share feedback on the Inazuma Post, which Level-5 plans to open up once the beta test ends.

Things kick off at 9pm AEST / 11am GMT / 7am ET on 28th March, and you can find all of the details on the beta test over on the official Inazuma series website.

Will you be heading to the pitch and trying out the beta? Shoot for the goal in the comments.