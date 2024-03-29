Update [Fri 29th Mar, 2024 06:30 GMT]:
Here's your reminder the 'Beta Test Demo' of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is now available for Switch. You can compete against players from all over the world in the game's "competition mode" and also provide feedback, impressions, and bug reports via the official website. There's a survey to fill out as well!
"The demo can be played on Nintendo Switch. The "Story Mode" will be added at a later date. Please stay tuned for further information."
Level-5 has also released a 'Beta Test Demo' video tutorial, which has full English voiceovers. Here's the full rundown:
Original [Thu 21st Mar, 2024 16:30 GMT]:
Level-5's Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has been in development for a long time, but fans will finally get the chance to try the game out soon The worldwide beta kicks off on 28th March 2024, which is just a week away at the time of writing (thanks, Nintendo Everything!).
The beta was first announced in November 2023 during the Level-5 Vision 2023 Showcase and finally got a confirmed date earlier today alongside an accompanying trailer showcasing some of the in-game mechanics for the football/soccer RPG. You'll need around 5GB of free space on your Switch to download it, and story mode will reportedly require "additional space".
The beta will allow players to play matches against each other online (or against AI opponents) and try out the single-player story campaign. You can also drop in and watch matches in the game's Spectator Mode. After the beta, you'll be able to share feedback on the Inazuma Post, which Level-5 plans to open up once the beta test ends.
Things kick off at 9pm AEST / 11am GMT / 7am ET on 28th March, and you can find all of the details on the beta test over on the official Inazuma series website.
Will you be heading to the pitch and trying out the beta? Shoot for the goal in the comments.
Don't think I'll have time for it so I'll most likely just wait for the full release, but I hope those who will give this a try will enjoy it!
I've only tried the first game on the DS, but that was an absolute blast. I've been looking forward to this for a while so I hope it's good.
I'll be downloading the beta but knowing me, it'll go unplayed. Oops
@Kiz3000 That’s me when it comes to demo’s. 😅
How do you spend 6 years of dev time on a soccer game... in a franchise that's already established?!
I've been waiting for this! Delighted to get to try a demo.
From now on, please refer to this game as a "socc-RPG"
