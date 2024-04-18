It's time for your latest look at the Japanese game charts from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and after three weeks of ruling over the competition, Princess Peach: Showtime! has finally been knocked off the top spot.

It's a new Japan-only visual novel, Utakata no Uchronia, that takes the crown this week with a debut of 11,553 sales. This romance story has shot to the top of the charts, followed closely by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which speeds into second — as it approaches its seventh birthday, no less. All this pushes Nintendo's latest down to third.

Elsewhere, it is mostly familiar faces, though It Takes Two has managed to sneak back into the top 10 with an additional 4,832 sales this week.

Here's your look at this week's chart in full:

[NSW] Utakata no Uchronia (Broccoli, 04/11/24) – 11,553 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,247 (5,792,910) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 10,736 (135,168) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,881 (1,822,526) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,962 (1,314,142) [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 6,985 (103,850) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,848 (3,496,869) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,729 (4,276,628) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,342 (7,740,635) [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 4,832 (38,379)

Hardware is more of the same this week, with the Switch OLED once again leading the pack following an additional 58,336 sales. Sony's PS5 follows in second, while the combined SKU totals lean things heavily in Nintendo's favour (OLED, Lite and Standard Switches total 71,213 units while the PS5 family combine for 20,941 sales).

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 58,336 (7,072,502) PlayStation 5 – 16,455 (4,749,726) Switch Lite – 7,114 (5,810,067) Switch – 5,763 (19,769,043) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,486 (755,754) Xbox Series X – 1,873 (265,990) Xbox Series S – 743 (307,859) PlayStation 4 – 41 (7,925,487)

What do you make of this week's Japanese charts?