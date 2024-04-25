Over in Japan this week, it's been a pretty quiet time for the video game industry, meaning that the evergreen titan Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has managed to speed past the competition and claim pole position with 11,585 units sold.
It's a good week for the Switch, mind, with tentpole first-party Nintendo games (and Minecraft) making up the majority of the top ten, with only Rise of the Ronin and ARK: Survival Ascended representing Sony's PlayStation 5.
Here's your look at this week's chart in full:
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,585 (5,804,495)
- [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 8,012 (143,180)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 7,470 (1,829,996)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,078 (7,747,713)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,131 (1,320,273)
- [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 5,651 (109,501)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,523 (3,502,392)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,477 (4,282,105)
- [PS5] ARK: Survival Ascended (Spike Chunsoft, 04/18/24) – 4,127 (New)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,791 (5,489,590)
The Switch is similarly dominating the hardware chart again, with all three SKUs making up a total of 64,281 units. The PS5, meanwhile, has managed a total of 21,297, while the Xbox only sold a measly 2,789 units. It's certainly interesting to see the Switch continuing to perform so well when its eventual successor's shadow is looming so heavily.
Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:
- Switch OLED Model – 50,602 (7,123,104)
- PlayStation 5 – 16,149 (4,765,875)
- Switch Lite – 7,531 (5,817,598)
- Switch – 6,148 (19,775,191)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,148 (760,902)
- Xbox Series X – 2,149 (268,139)
- Xbox Series S – 640 (308,499)
- PlayStation 4 – 92 (7,925,579)
What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Will the Switch's total dominance in Japan ever end?.............Switch 2 perhaps.
Well… I mean, honestly… since Rebirth we really haven’t had a flat-out stunner of a game release, so I’m not surprised. The release slate has been positively barren the last two months and looks barren next month as well. We can only hope there’s big showcases incoming or else the evergreen titles will be all we see this year in most charts.
Yeah, yeah, you can make the argument for Dragon’s Dogma 2 if you want, but, as someone that’s played a good chunk of it, I think the game was a bit overhyped. It’s fun, but it’s not something designed to be a massive hit.
Yeah, the last few weeks have been pretty quiet in terms of new retail releases but that will end with the next week's report.
Also @Olliemar28 if I can ask, even if off-topic: have you heard any news on why the weekly GfK UK report for retail sales is this late? The last time we've seen such a delay was back in November 2022
The continued success in JP has no doubt contributed to this rumoured Super Switch release date push back to 2025. I am more than happy to start seeing sales drop off now.
Wow it's not everyday that you see a 10 year old game stay relevant for this long let alone finally made it to number one again in the top 10 chart.
