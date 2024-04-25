Over in Japan this week, it's been a pretty quiet time for the video game industry, meaning that the evergreen titan Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has managed to speed past the competition and claim pole position with 11,585 units sold.

It's a good week for the Switch, mind, with tentpole first-party Nintendo games (and Minecraft) making up the majority of the top ten, with only Rise of the Ronin and ARK: Survival Ascended representing Sony's PlayStation 5.

Here's your look at this week's chart in full:

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,585 (5,804,495) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 8,012 (143,180) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 7,470 (1,829,996) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,078 (7,747,713) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,131 (1,320,273) [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 5,651 (109,501) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,523 (3,502,392) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,477 (4,282,105) [PS5] ARK: Survival Ascended (Spike Chunsoft, 04/18/24) – 4,127 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,791 (5,489,590)

The Switch is similarly dominating the hardware chart again, with all three SKUs making up a total of 64,281 units. The PS5, meanwhile, has managed a total of 21,297, while the Xbox only sold a measly 2,789 units. It's certainly interesting to see the Switch continuing to perform so well when its eventual successor's shadow is looming so heavily.

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 50,602 (7,123,104) PlayStation 5 – 16,149 (4,765,875) Switch Lite – 7,531 (5,817,598) Switch – 6,148 (19,775,191) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,148 (760,902) Xbox Series X – 2,149 (268,139) Xbox Series S – 640 (308,499) PlayStation 4 – 92 (7,925,579)

What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.