In January, there were reports the Minecraft movie had cast actor and musician Jack Black as the famous character "Steve".

Now, in an update, this has seemingly been confirmed by Jack Black, who has also recently starred in Kung Fu Panda 4, reprising his role as Po, and voiced Bowser in last year's hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In a brief clip on Instagram, Black sings a song about a "double rainbow" before walking into a trailer featuring a Minecraft Movie sign on the front of it and the title "Steve".

Just last week, the Minecraft movie reportedly wrapped filming. The same update featured a photo of Jack Black alongside Jason Momoa, who is apparently the "lead" of this movie.

Minecraft is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 4th April 2025. If we hear any significant updates, we'll let you know.