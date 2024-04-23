A new setting in Fortnite is all about preserving the good vibes of battle royale, simmering down any potential rage that may come from seeing "confrontational emotes".

Anyone who has jumped from the Battle Bus will know the pain of getting eliminated only to see your opponent rub your face in it by hitting a smug little dance. It's part of the game and is generally harmless. But Fortnite's new 'See Confrontational Emotes' setting aims to make the pain of being knocked out that little bit less humiliating.

By selecting this new option in the game's settings, you can edit how much of your opponent's victory dance you see. This only applies to certain emotes that Epic has deemed can be used in "confrontational ways" — 'Laugh It Up,' 'Take the L,' 'Whipcrack,' and 'Make It Plantain' — and should any of these be used in your game, the opt-in setting will ensure that you only see the player using the emote standing still, accompanied by no sound.





Tomorrow's update will introduce a new Confrontational Emotes setting to toggle visibility on these Emotes.



To be clear, this will not stop anyone from using the emote, but it will change how much of it you can see.

You can find this new setting under the 'Social Privacy' section of the in-game menu. For those who only want to see these emotes from a select few, the setting can be toggled so that you can still see your party members pull off the moves, but not anybody else.

It all seems a bit pointless for the moment (especially with the limited list of included emotes as it stands). But hey, if it makes things easier for those who aren't keen on seeing emotes without changing the game for anyone else, then it's probably a win.

Elsewhere in the world of Fortnite, we recently learned that Metroid's Samus almost joined the battle royale until multiplatform talks between Nintendo and Epic fell through. It has also been announced today that Billie Eilish is the next featured artist joining Fortnite Festival and you can check out her songs on the stage right now.