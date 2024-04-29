Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

Publisher Little Nook and developer Hyper Luminal Games have today announced that the cosy adventure game Pine Hearts will be bringing all of the emotions to Switch on 23rd May.

Billed as a "love letter to all those who have experienced loss," Pine Hearts will see you playing as Tyke and setting off through the titular caravan park which they used to visit their father. There looks to be a colourful cast of characters to meet and some sweet puzzles to solve along the way, all while Tyke revisits the memories of their previous vacations.

It all looks really rather wholesome — even if the character models do remind us a little more of Fall Guys than we would have expected — and we can imagine it being just the kind of cosy narrative that has brought out our hayfever *ahem* on Switch in the past.

For a few more details on what to expect, check out the following summary and screenshots from publisher Little Nook:

In Pine Hearts players will hop into the wee hiking boots of Tyke, and set off on a vibrant adventure full of mystery and memories, in which every corner of this delightful little world plays host to wholesome encounters and head-scratching puzzles. By helping the locals and making new friends they will unravel a warm and whimsical tale about love, life, memories, and family.

Pine Hearts will also offer a good range of accessibility options at launch including simplified controls, control remapping and a colour-blocking mode.

This narrative adventure will be taking its first steps on the Switch eShop next month for £15.99/$19.99.

What do you make of Pine Hearts so far?