Earlier this year during a Nintendo Partner Showcase, it was announced the 2010 Wii title Epic Mickey would be making a return on the Switch this year in a brand new "faithful remake" called Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed.

GameSpot has spoken to the senior producer Pan Schröder about this project, who went into a bit more detail about what exactly this remake will feature. If you were hoping for some quality-of-life improvements, the good news is it will include camera enhancements, analog stick controls, and more:

"We had to change the controls, we had to enhance the camera, and we needed to translate motion controls to analog sticks, while needing to keep the heart of the game intact"

And don't worry, if you want to play this title like the original release - motion controls will still be an option. So you can channel the Nintendo Wii days! GameSpot has also shared eight minutes of gameplay footage, which show off some earlier segments.