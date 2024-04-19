Rabbit & Bear Studios, the developer behing the upcoming Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, has confirmed that it is "moving forward" with a sequel after the franchise creator's death earlier this year (thanks, VGC).

Yoshitaka Murayama, who also created the Suikoden franchise, sadly passed away following complications from an ongoing illness. In a Reddit AMA session, Rabbit & Bear Studios confirmed that it hopes to "carry on Murayama'a legacy" while outright confirming that a sequel is in the works.

Q - What’s next for Rabbit & Bear? With the unfortunate passing of Murayama-san, are plans for a potential sequel to Eiyuden Chronicle up in the air (provided that the sales are well above or within expectations)? A - Absolutely! We are moving forward with a sequel. It is very sad that Murayama is not with us anymore, but we have discussed many things with him. I hope we will be able to carry on Murayama's legacy, and I always want to treasure his last work. I hope many people will support this game.

When later asked if the team could share any memories of Murayama, it replied "No matter how bad Murayama's mood or his health, he was always happy and smiling as soon as he saw the joy and excitement of his fans. I know that he loved you all".

Unfortunately, Murayama's passing means that he isn't around to see the launch of Hundred Heroes on Switch, which releases on 23rd April, 2024.