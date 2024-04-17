We are rapidly closing in on the release date of Rabbit & Bear Studios' Suikoden spiritual successor, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Set to land on Switch on 23rd April, this upcoming RPG dazzled us when we went hands-on with it last month and we have been excited to see more ever since.

As that all-important release date closes in, we can start to get an idea of what the full game has in store as the first critical review from Famitsu is now in. In short, it's looking rather good.

Shared by Ryokutya2089 (via Gematsu), the Japanese publication awarded Hundred Heroes a total score of 33/40, combining the verdicts of four critics who gave the game 8/8/10/7 respectively. A perfectly respectable score, we can all agree — and it's always nice to see a 10 thrown in there too.

What's more, Hundred Heroes wasn't the only 33/40 Switch scorer this week as Famitsu awarded SaGa Emerald Beyond the same score (albeit with a slightly different split of 8/9/8/8). The upcoming Demon Slayer Mario Party-style board game also featured in the publication's reviews section this week, with Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! taking home a slightly lower 30/40 (7/8/8/7).

Our reviews of both Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and SaGa Emerald Beyond will be in soon enough, so keep an eye out to see what we made of all the RPG action. Those who want to take a peek at the latter can now pick up a free demo before its full launch on 25th April.