Last month, Bandai Namco announced brand new DLC called 'Future Saga' would be coming to the Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2.

Now, in a small update on social media, it's lifted the lid on two new playable characters which will be available in the first of four chapters. It's the Dragon Ball Super versions of Android 18 and Videl. Here's a look at both in action:





With her "Steel Mirage" special skill, dash towards the opponent and attack from behind with a Destructo-Disc... Catch them by surprise! pic.twitter.com/zTit1QzDIH Android 18 (DB Super) will be available in the first chapter of the FUTURE SAGA DLC!With her "Steel Mirage" special skill, dash towards the opponent and attack from behind with a Destructo-Disc... Catch them by surprise! #DBXV2 April 9, 2024





Use her "Seagull Combination" special skill to close the distance and punch the opponent repeatedly. You can also perform an unguardable spinning kick during the attack! pic.twitter.com/sp2gGAg8rc Play as Videl (DB Super) in the first chapter of the FUTURE SAGA DLC!Use her "Seagull Combination" special skill to close the distance and punch the opponent repeatedly. You can also perform an unguardable spinning kick during the attack! #DBXV2 April 9, 2024

The original trailer for the Future Saga DLC revealed Vegeta (Super Saiyan God) and Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé) will join the roster in their Ultra Supervillain form.