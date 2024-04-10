Last month, Bandai Namco announced brand new DLC called 'Future Saga' would be coming to the Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2.
Now, in a small update on social media, it's lifted the lid on two new playable characters which will be available in the first of four chapters. It's the Dragon Ball Super versions of Android 18 and Videl. Here's a look at both in action:
The original trailer for the Future Saga DLC revealed Vegeta (Super Saiyan God) and Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé) will join the roster in their Ultra Supervillain form.
"Fu is finally on the move... Is it within your power to stop an unprecedented change in history as new forces stand in your way? The FUTURE SAGA is coming soon to DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 and will include four parts."