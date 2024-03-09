The world this week is mourning the loss of the legendary manga artist and character designer Akira Toriyama, and as part of this, the online community of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is paying tribute.

After the game's development team issued a brief message acknowledging Toriyama's passing, the entire community has now united in-game. Here's a round up of some of the footage and screenshots of this online gathering:

The Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 community pays tribute and respects to Akira Toriyama. Thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FZGPQNBm1I March 8, 2024

pic.twitter.com/9JVWRlabCK I'm genuinely proud of the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 community coming together for this. #ThankYouToriyama March 9, 2024

The DragonBall Community united as one, continuing to pay tribute to Toriyama via a Xenoverse 2 takeover where everyone stops playing & simply does the Spirit Bomb pose to send blessings to the icon himself. May he RIP🥲🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/NSZwBWjW8y March 8, 2024

It's not just the community paying respects - with many industry figures also sharing tributes online.