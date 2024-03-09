The world this week is mourning the loss of the legendary manga artist and character designer Akira Toriyama, and as part of this, the online community of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is paying tribute.
After the game's development team issued a brief message acknowledging Toriyama's passing, the entire community has now united in-game. Here's a round up of some of the footage and screenshots of this online gathering:
It's not just the community paying respects - with many industry figures also sharing tributes online. You can see some of these in our previous post. If you would like to learn more about the legacy of Akira Toriyama, read our feature: Akira Toriyama, The Dragon Ball, Dragon Quest, And Chrono Trigger Artist That Inspired the World.