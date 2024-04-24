Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Although it has been teased for a little while now, Gameloft has today revealed that Daisy Duck will be stepping into Disney Dreamlight Valley in the game's next free content update, 'Frills and Thrills'. What's more, we can expect this update to land next week on 1st May.

The valley's newest arrival was showcased in today's Disney Dreamlight Valley developer update (above), where the team shared a first look at what's to come over the next season. Aside from Daisy, the next content update will also bring with it new park rides in the upcoming 'A Day at Disney' Star Path, new ways to snap up selfies and new items thanks to Daisy's boutique.

There was also news on the next chapter of the game's paid expansion pass, 'A Rift in Time', which will be introducing Oswald the Rabbit and new monochrome adventures from 1st May too.

All of this comes after Disney Dreamlight Valley left early access last December and scrapped the free-to-play model in the process.