In case you missed it, Capcom is releasing a remastered version of Monster Hunter Stories on the Switch this June.

It's now also issued a reminder about the game's pre-order bonuses. If you order this title from the Switch eShop before 14th June 2024, you'll get some exclusive "King" and "Queen" outfits for the Felyne Navirou. Here's a quick look:

Monster Hunter fans can also gain an extra outfit for Navirou if they happen to have save data for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on the system. This will unlock the "Mahana Rider" outfit.

If you're curious about physical copies of the game for the Switch, you can learn more in our previous story.