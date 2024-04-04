Update [Fri 5th Apr, 2024 00:30 BST]:
Updated listings for the standalone physical version of the first Monster Hunter Stories game on Switch have now appeared on sites like Playasia. You can pre-order the Japan and Asia versions, with both including English language support. Here's a look at the box art:
Original story [Wed 13th Mar, 2024 01:45 GMT]:
Alongside the release date announcement for Monster Hunter Stories, Capcom revealed a "special set" containing the original game and sequel. Its official website also confirmed this "collection" would be getting a physical release in the US.
Now, in a new update, a GameStop listing featuring the official box art has revealed there's a bit of a catch. While there will be a game card including Monster Hunter Stories, the second game will be a download voucher. Here's exactly what the fine print says:
"Includes a game card for Monster Hunter Stories and a download voucher for Monster Hunter Stories 2 - Download required. See back."
If this is not exactly what you were hoping for, stores like Playasia will seemingly be offering standalone copies of the first game in select regions. The sequel was also released on the Switch in physical form (game card and all) back in 2021 if you want to track it down.
Although there's no release date for the collection on GameStop's website, Capcom says this physical package will arrive in the US on June 14, 2024. The same collection will also be available for purchase digitally on the same date.
[source twitter.com, via nintendoeverything.com]
Makes sense to just have Stories 1 on card instead of forking out for both when 2 already had the cart release. It's not like the Mega Man and Resident Evil collections where the bigger game that had no Nintendo physical gets the code
Depending on the price, I might still get this to save money. If it's like, 30-40%~~ cheaper than buying both separately than I would still do it.
Ridiculous as it sounds...but it's rather weird in a way. Especially considering Stories 2 has a standalone physical release.
Not that this bothers me in any way since I can just buy the standalone release instead. But...why do this in the 1st place anyways...??? Capcom logic I'll never understand...yeesh.
Is there a physical release planned in the US for the first game on its own?
Because I already have the sequel and am not going to buy it again.
Thank arceus I already have the sequel. Although I do wonder if its legitimate or it’s another misprint.
Why not just release Monster Hunter Stories on its own physically? We don't need part 2 in there anyways. Also make part 3 so to complete the trilogy.
Also please tell me that we are getting a stand-alone physical release for the first game because I’m pretty sure wings of ruin already sold over a million copies so people won’t be forced to purchase the collection to get the first game physically.
At least I own Part 2 Physically.
@DanijoEX-the-Pierrot Probably to get more money from unsuspecting customers. Reason why Monster Hunter Stories 1 is included on the cartridge was because it was a port of a Nintendo 3DS game and is less than 2gb. Capcom couldn't be bother to invest in getting a 16gb Switch cartridge so to hold both games on it. If you already got the second game on cartridge anyways, just get this for the first game and use the download code of the second game as a digital preservation in case if Switch 2 doesn't had backwards compatibility physically.
@Serpenterror According to the eShop listing Stories 1 on Switch is 10.4 GB. A lot of the size may have to do with the newly added voiced dialog.
I'll just buy this and sell off the voucher for $30 since I have the collector's edition for Wings of Ruin...
This is incredibly stupid, especially since the original physical version of Stories 2 is still in print and often goes on sale. Why would anyone want to pay 60 euros for a physical collection that doesn't include the second game on the cartridge, when you can get a proper physical version of Stories 2 for 25 euros? Just give us the first game as a stand-alone release.
This is stupid. If you're going to issue a physical release of any kind, make it properly physical. None of this half-half BS.
Or at least give Stories 2 a reprint with all of the DLC on a cart to justify charging full price for it once more.
Really weird as others mentioned and I hope those of you in the US will be able to purchase the first game also on its own just like us in Europe, but luckily both games got full physical releases so it's not as bad as it usually is when it comes to download codes.
I dislike the companies push for digital. I know it's much cheaper for them but it's usually priced the same thing for us
I'm going to get the Japanese single physical from PlayAsia because it has EN and it's only EUR 25.
Another grab for microtransaction again when they could do Physical cart instead.
I am still fine with this since purchasing MHS2 physically is easily possible. In fact, I will probably find/print a custom sleeve so it looks like MHS2 is not part of the equation at all.
I'll never understand how Capcom work in the company 🤦🏻♂️
If a physical version of the second game already existed, why can't they just reprint that and sell both in the same package?
Is the double pack any cheaper? Otherwise, I’d prefer to have both boxes with their respective art.
Regardless, I’m so hyped to finally be able to play the first so I can get the sequel.
This is a practice that needs to die. Kill it with fire.
