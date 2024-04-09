One of the most popular releases of the year so far is the roguelike card game hit Balatro. Although it had some teething issues on the Switch with a temporary removal from the eShop, it's since returned and has gone on to sell more than one million copies across all platforms.

Now, it seems the game will be getting its first major update. It's only been confirmed for the PC at the moment, but a console release will likely follow. Here are the full patch notes of everything coming in Version 1.0.1:

Patch notes: