The magnificent poker roguelike Balatro has officially sold over 1 million copies since its launch on 20th February, 2024.

The news was confirmed via a post from the official X account for Balatro, including a rather lovely little GIF in which a bunch of playing cards spell out the words 'Thanks a Million'. It also promises some 'fun things' for the future.





It's a significant milestone for a game that has gained tremendous traction through word of mouth and positive critical reception. That said, it was briefly completely pulled from stores in numerous territories over its age rating, with some apparent concerns levied towards the game's 'gambling' visuals (ridiculous, if you ask us).

Thankfully, the game is now available once again in most territories and received a glowing review from us. We called it a 'clear and obvious' frontrunner for Game of the Year thanks to its remarkably simple yet addictive gameplay. 10/10, boom!