Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is warming up for a Switch release later this year and the roster seems to be growing every day. Alongside many familiar cartoon faces from the previous game, a good number of newbies will be entering the ring in the sequel, ready to scrap with some of our childhood favourites.

In the run-up to the game's release — still 'TBA' at the time of writing — we've compiled the following Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 character list featuring every announced fighter before we're faced with the final stacked selection screen when the game launches.

With GameMill Entertainment regularly publishing moveset videos, we will be keeping the following list updated as new announcements are made.

Ready to see who's on the cards this time? Let's dive in...

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Fighter List

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

SpongeBob

SpongeBob is a good starter character, despite his lacking speed. His moveset combines some simple directional attacks with strong Neutral and Side Specials to make up ground and catch up with faster opponents.





All of our characters have been completely rebuilt from the ground up - including familiar faces! Check out what's new with SpongeBob below, and stay tuned for more!@SpongeBob pic.twitter.com/RvRZySROG4 Curious how much has changed in #NASB2 All of our characters have been completely rebuilt from the ground up - including familiar faces! Check out what's new with SpongeBob below, and stay tuned for more! @Nickelodeon August 10, 2023

Squidward

A new fighter to All-Star Brawl 2, Squidward's light attacks lack range but can be used to devastating effect when up close. The fighter can also charge up his anger for a speed and power boost.

Jimmy Neutron

Another new addition to the roster, Jimmy Neutron comes with a host of cool gadgets to turn the tide in battle. Goddard can be used to tour the battleground and attack opponents, while other inventions can help as a shield or a quick way to get back to the stage.





Check out The boy genius himself brings a load of new inventions to #NASB2 ! Find out what Jimmy Neutron has brought from the lab below. @Nickelodeon Check out https://t.co/qODMMmdIbc for more info! pic.twitter.com/edLz2afvhG August 14, 2023

Patrick

Patrick is one of the strongest characters in the game, though his speed does him no favours. Utilise his powerful attacks in close range to make the most of this heavy hitter.

Raphael

Raph is the fastest character in the game, though his light weight means that this is not a fighter that you want to get caught in the sky. His attacks boast a decent range, and his high speed makes him perfect for pulling off combos.

Plankton

Plankton joins the Brawl as the latest zoner-grappler — meaning he works best when throwing projectiles, or getting into some close combat for some powerful grabs. Piloting his Mech Suit, Plankton has a good number of unique specials up his sleeve from rocket-transforming airborne attacks to hovering moves.

@SpongeBob #NASB2 pic.twitter.com/5Zm8eOz7p2 Piloting his fearsome mech, Plankton joins Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 with a number of unique attacks and abilities! Check out his character breakdown below. @Nickelodeon August 29, 2023

El Tigre

Utilising some speedy mobility, El Tigre will be packing some of the paciest punches in the game and will give you the opportunity to vary up the offensive onslaught with a mix of close- and long-range attacks

#NASB2 pic.twitter.com/91S1fPx57h The masked superhero, El Tigre jumps into Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 with quick attacks and a ferocious combo game. Check out this newcomer to the series below! @Nickelodeon August 31, 2023

April O'Neil

As with the previous game, April relies on her reporter equipment for many of her attacks in battle. Combined with a new TV camera and Turtles Blimp, she can navigate the stage with greater ease to prevent unnecessary falls.

@TMNT pic.twitter.com/7zWWzu0TMV April is back on the scene with a revamped and remixed move set! Find out what’s new with April in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Below! @Nickelodeon September 5, 2023

Donatello

Donny has some of the best range in the game and while he may be a little slower than his fellow heroes in a half-shell, he has a good selection of gadgets to ensure that he can keep up with the best of 'em.

@TMNT pic.twitter.com/ugzTSBwx4f With a deep bag of tricks and some of the longest ranged attacks in the game, Donatello joins Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2! Check out his skills and playstyle below. @Nickelodeon September 6, 2023

Ember

Another newbie to the roster, Ember has a decent amount of range with her musical attacks and has the ability to grant herself an offensive boost with her unique 'Cheer' mechanic.

That's all that we have seen for now, but be sure to keep an eye out for more updates soon.