Ahead of the arrival of Contra: Operation Galuga on the Switch, WayForward has released a brand new character trailer.

It introduces the playable character line up - comprised of the legendary leader Bill Rizer, the headbanded hero Lance Bean, the enigmatic agent Lucia, the island warrior Ariana, the heavy-duty destroyer Stanley Ironside, and the cybernetic soldier Probotector.

If you would like to try this one out before its release on 12th March 2024, there's a demo you can download from the Switch eShop right now. Last week, Limited Run Games also opened pre-orders for standard, classic, and ultimate hard copies.