Update [Sun 14th Apr, 2024 23:30 BST]:
Pre-orders for the Contra: Operation Galuga physical Switch release will close very soon - so this is your last chance to get hold of standalone copies and collector's editions.
Original article [Fri 1st Mar, 2024 03:00 GMT]:
Back in December last year we heard how Konami and WayForward's upcoming release Contra: Operation Galuga would be getting a physical release from Limited Run containing the full game on a Switch cartridge.
Now, in an update, Limited Run Games has revealed the standard, classic edition, and ultimate edition of the game. Pre-orders will open later today on 1st March 2024 and will close on 14th April 2024. Here's the full rundown of each version available:
Standard Edition - USD $39.99
"Contra: Operation Galuga is on a region-free physical cart for the Nintendo Switch. This is an open pre-order for a limited time."
Classic Edition - USD $69.99
Includes:
- Physical Copy of Contra: Operation Galuga for Nintendo Switch
- Classic Edition Box with Metallic Ink
- Retro Style Dust Jacket
- 12" x 16" Double-Sided Poster featuring Artwork by Peach Momoko
- Contra: Operation Galuga Game Soundtrack
Ultimate Edition - USD $174.99
Includes:
- Physical Copy of Contra: Operation Galuga for Nintendo Switch
- Classic Edition Box with Metallic Ink
- Retro Style Dust Jacket
- Contra: Operation Galuga SteelBook
- 12" x 16" Double-Sided Poster featuring Artwork by Peach Momoko
- Contra: Operation Galuga Game Soundtrack
- Contra: Operation Galuga Original Soundtrack with bonus tracks and two additional discs
- Bill and Lance Action Figures with weapons accessories
- Bill and Lance Dog Tags
- Earth Marine Corps Patch
- Red Falcon Metal Pin
- Art Book
- Sticker Sheet
Contra: Operation Galuga was also featured in the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase - with WayForward releasing a demo on the Switch eShop while also confirming the title would be arriving on the 12th March 2024.