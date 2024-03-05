Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following the arrival of the Animal Crossing sets last week, Nintendo and LEGO are now teasing "something" ahead of 'MAR10 Day' later this week.

Whatever is planned is apparently getting revealed on 9th March during an "exciting" Super Mario-themed broadcast. In the brief trailer above, you can hear some sounds at the end and then the clip is cut.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, over the past day there have been some leaks. As highlighted by 'brick_clicker' on Instagram, there could supposedly be about nine Super Mario sets launching this year (thanks, Brick Fanatics). While we won't spoil any surprises, it seems to be an extension of the existing line.

The Super Mario line has drastically grown in size over time with Luigi, Peach and Donkey Kong also getting some attention with their own unique sets. There's also been a bigger themed set based on the castle from Super Mario 64 and a giant version of Bowser.

This isn't the only teaser floating about in the lead-up to Mario Day. There are even rumours about certain Switch releases: