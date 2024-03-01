It feels like it has been a long time coming, but the LEGO Animal Crossing sets are now available. Like, right now!

There are five different sets for you to choose between, each of varying sizes (and prices). The one that is going to set you back the most Bells is the Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House set, which is available for £64.99 and contains 535 bricks across the two builds. You can check out some pics of this one below.

Of course, there are plenty of other options available if the above feels like a Tom Nook pricing error. Isabelle's House Visit is available for £34.99 and is particularly sweet and Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour will set you back £24.99 if you are after something a little more nautical. There are also smaller sets in Bunnie's Outdoor Activities (£17.99) and Julian's Birthday Party (£12.99) for the Minifigure fans out there.

They all look really rather sweet (if not a little on the expensive side for what the sets offer). You can check out the full range on the LEGO website.

The question is, will you be picking any of them up? You can let us know which sets have landed a spot in your basket in the following poll.

Which Animal Crossing LEGO set(s) are you picking up today? All of 'em! Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House Isabelle's House Visit Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour Bunnie's Outdoor Activities Julian's Birthday Party None of 'em! (You can select up to 4 answers) Which Animal Crossing LEGO set(s) are you picking up today? (8 votes) All of 'em! 0% Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House 13 % Isabelle's House Visit 25 % Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour 13 % Bunnie's Outdoor Activities 13 % Julian's Birthday Party 0% None of 'em! 38 %

