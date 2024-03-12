Last month, the Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone finally locked in a release date for Version 1.6, confirming it would be arriving on 19th March 2024 on PC. It will follow "as soon as possible" on console and mobile devices.
Now, to fill the time between now and then, he's shared an interesting segment from the patch notes for 1.6 about some adjustments to the fruit trees. Here it is in full:
"Cutting down a fruit tree now yields the appropriate fruit sapling. If the tree is mature (i.e. the fruit quality is > basic), it will yield a sapling with the same quality as its fruit. The higher the quality, the faster the sapling will mature when replanted."
He also responded to several questions about this change in a brief Q and A style exchange. Here are some of these posts: